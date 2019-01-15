Why would you go back? - Twitter gives Zinhle dating advice after AKA 'baecation' rumours
Twitter formed a therapy group on Monday night to unpack DJ Zinhle and AKA's rumoured romance and baecation.
The pair sparked fresh rumours that they've rekindled their romance when they both posted pictures from a hotel that had striking similarities.
Twitter CSI pounced into action to 'prove' the pair are on vacay together.
A closer look inside Kiernan Forbes and Zinhle Jiyane's Baecation.— Mx_Moosa (@Moosa_Kaula) January 14, 2019
It's a LOVE BACK
Thread. pic.twitter.com/fc7PD7uPEE
The couple have been spotted together on several occasions over the past few months and rumours of a rekindled romance have been brewing ever since AKA broke up with Bonang over a year ago.
Twitter has never missed a chance to lecture Zinhle about the "dangers" of going back to AKA but she has always laughed off the rumours, insisting they were just friends.
As speculation around their baecation continues to be the talk of the town, fans flooded social media with dating advice for Zinhle.
They were divided into camps:
"Why would you go back?"
Where can I buy myself a forgiving heart like Dj Zinhle's heart because wow that AKA and Bonang saga was too much 😭 pic.twitter.com/mMQcZs5QBw— Makhekhe (@CKhohlooa) January 14, 2019
I said it before and I'll say it again... Zinhle is desperate to be loved and appreciated. No person in their right mind would return to their tormentor. https://t.co/c2xBnDo4lY— Mzamo (@BoyzieMzamo) January 15, 2019
Ey but we all saw how the home wrecker was loved and I think deep down Zinhle knows that man loved Bonang. We saw how he was crying when the relationship ended. Than he just went back lapha cos he had no other option— Noni (@Noni82700947) January 14, 2019
Aka loved B* risked everything for her. Forgive I'll do. Not a whole relationship!!! I'd be bothered by how he loved another human to that magnitude. It'd honestly feel like he is just settling with me.— dot (@Ma_Lindrish) January 14, 2019
But what do I know #Zinhle
Did we all not cry with Zinhle though? She wants to put us through that heartache again?— Mish (@Michy_Taks) January 14, 2019
mxm, So we stood with Dj Zinhle and bashed Bonang for months only for Zinhle to go back to AKA ? mxm what a waste of BP hikes. pic.twitter.com/GyOOofdFr3— LalaM_Real_Kumkanikazi (@LalaM_25) January 14, 2019
Me to this whole Zinhle and AKA thing in 2019: pic.twitter.com/3E5hZ2ZlYP— 𝐍 𝐠 𝐰 𝐚 𝐧 𝐚 𝐊𝐨 𝐏 𝐢 𝐭 𝐨 𝐫 𝐢 ✨🖤 (@Kamogelo_MN) January 14, 2019
Dj Zinhle's level of bekezeling / forgiving ?? The things that man said ?? Yhu.— Wonder Woman🌻🌻 (@Tumi202) January 14, 2019
Everyone deserves a chance at love
#AKA #Zinhle— Sinqobile makhathini👅🌹♡☆❤ (@Snqobile_Mark) January 14, 2019
Our power couple is back together💕 weBonang Go monate maan pic.twitter.com/unU5RAnwy0
Mina am not gonna judge Zinhle I've been in a similar situation all I can say is that the heart wants what it wants pic.twitter.com/WEo96i71yv— Bridgette Malungani (@I_am_gee_tsonga) January 14, 2019
Beyonce did it. Gabriella Union did it. why can't Zinhle did it too? Her life, her choices. pic.twitter.com/CIpt8skuRr— Khanya🌷 (@noksy_k) January 15, 2019
Anyway I hope Dj Zinhle and AKA collaborate to give us a follow up to their hit single Kairo.— Themba Speaks (@Themba_Speaks) January 13, 2019
Zinhle is a true definition of a woman a Zulu woman for that matter which knows men are respected no matter how shity their are, fought for, and forgiven— umZulu-Phaqa🇿🇦 (@_uKwenama) January 14, 2019
A true woman!
Not this plastic "oh my gosh it's so lit" uncultured centinaires we tweet amongst pic.twitter.com/Dl4kTTuiom
If Beyonce did it,why can't Zinhle did it too pic.twitter.com/89RFSmhKip— Onndwela 🇿🇦 (@onndwy_mulwy) January 14, 2019
This thing of breakin up aft the baby is born is healthy. look at AKA an Zinhle nw. 😍 pic.twitter.com/YFSm05bqQA— Madumetša (@TeffuJoy) January 14, 2019
Even if Dj Zinhle and AKA get back together, it’s fine. Nathi we go back to our little boyfriends all the time. Inhliziyo ay’phakelwa.— Thunder thighs (@_TkayM) January 13, 2019
Stop using Zinhle's relationship to vent about yours
Most women dragging zinhle here actually r using this to vent !! Their relationships failed , they r miserable , they want more women to c men as dogs like them . Bitch that was your misfortune leave zinhle alone pic.twitter.com/13gQ3WR5Yo— uswidi 🍬🍫🍬 (@lucky_thedon1) January 15, 2019
#Zinhle trending because lots of bitter and narcissistic women are hurting because she's put her family back together... judging & saying they wouldn't do that, no wonder we have so many broken families & single moms pic.twitter.com/LAsO8H2HQ1— IG_erikii (@EricKgalake) January 14, 2019