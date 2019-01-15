TshisaLIVE

Why would you go back? - Twitter gives Zinhle dating advice after AKA 'baecation' rumours

15 January 2019 - 09:25 By Kyle Zeeman
Twitter CSI is convinced AKA and DJ ZInhle are on holiday together.
Twitter CSI is convinced AKA and DJ ZInhle are on holiday together.
Image: Via Twitter

Twitter formed a therapy group on Monday night to unpack DJ Zinhle and AKA's rumoured romance and baecation. 

The pair sparked fresh rumours that they've rekindled their romance when they both posted pictures from a hotel that had striking similarities. 

Twitter CSI pounced into action to 'prove' the pair are on vacay together. 

The couple have been spotted together on several occasions over the past few months and rumours of a rekindled romance have been brewing ever since AKA broke up with Bonang over a year ago.

Twitter has never missed a chance to lecture Zinhle about the "dangers" of going back to AKA but she has always laughed off the rumours, insisting they were just friends. 

As speculation around their baecation continues to be the talk of the town, fans flooded social media with dating advice for Zinhle. 

They were divided into camps:

"Why would you go back?"

Everyone deserves a chance at love

Stop using Zinhle's relationship to vent about yours

WATCH | AKA & Zinhle spotted in the Mother City together

The former lovers were spotted together in Cape Town.
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

WATCH | DJ Zinhle on AKA: We were so good together, we made sense

AKA and Zinhle are reportedly back together.
TshisaLIVE
2 months ago

WATCH | DJ Zinhle spills the tea on the secret to co-parenting with AKA

DJ Zinhle said she and AKA have had to put aside a lot of personal things for Kairo's sake.
TshisaLIVE
2 months ago

Most read

  1. Shona Ferguson kills the game with one snap of their mansion & his car ... TshisaLIVE
  2. Kelly Khumalo gets her fairytale ending TshisaLIVE
  3. Inside Solo & Dineo Moeketsi's dreamy baecation TshisaLIVE
  4. Caster Semenya's partner pens the sweetest note on their anniversary TshisaLIVE
  5. 'We will never forget': Trevor Noah slams Leo DiCaprio's SA accent in Blood ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Bloody clothes, drug dealers and ex-gangsters: Cape Town's GDTT storms homes in ...
Fuel price hike sparks protests in Zimbabwe
X