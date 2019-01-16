TshisaLIVE

#2008vs2018 | DJ Zinhle claps back hard over 'bleaching' comment

16 January 2019 - 08:00 By Karishma Thakurdin
DJ Zinhle did not mince her words.
DJ Zinhle did not mince her words.
Image: DJ Zinhle/Instagram

As the hashtags #2008vs2018 and #tenyearchallenge continued to tear up social media, DJ Zinhle decided to join in the fun by sharing a pic of herself. 

For those of you who have been living under a rock thousands of people including Mzansi's famous faces have shared pictures, comparing how they've changed over the past ten years. 

So Zinhle didn't take lightly to bleaching comments when she took the plunge. 

A Twitter user shared the post with the caption: "Bleaching on steroids". 

Zinhle didn't take the comment lying down and told the user that the challenge was for fun. 

"Don't be mean for attention. So you can take a break," read part of Zinhle's tweet.

But the user known as Fiks was not willing to back down. 

