#2008vs2018 | DJ Zinhle claps back hard over 'bleaching' comment
As the hashtags #2008vs2018 and #tenyearchallenge continued to tear up social media, DJ Zinhle decided to join in the fun by sharing a pic of herself.
For those of you who have been living under a rock thousands of people including Mzansi's famous faces have shared pictures, comparing how they've changed over the past ten years.
So Zinhle didn't take lightly to bleaching comments when she took the plunge.
#2008vs2018 pic.twitter.com/LBx1ON37fX— #MeetingYourPower #ERAbyDJZinhle #ZeeNation (@DJZinhle) January 14, 2019
A Twitter user shared the post with the caption: "Bleaching on steroids".
Bleaching on steroids. SMH https://t.co/SvM5Ld3cZ8— Fikile Hlatshwayo🇿🇦 (@fiks_hlatshwayo) January 15, 2019
Zinhle didn't take the comment lying down and told the user that the challenge was for fun.
"Don't be mean for attention. So you can take a break," read part of Zinhle's tweet.
Maybe wang’thengela i-bleach Fiks. Don’t be mean for attention. Umdala. Also, we r doing this challenge for fun not so you can be mean so you can take a break. Umuhle yezwa, mawungayeka ukuqina nje. https://t.co/H5BDfFf5U5— #MeetingYourPower #ERAbyDJZinhle #ZeeNation (@DJZinhle) January 15, 2019
But the user known as Fiks was not willing to back down.
I don't give rat ass ukuthi nithini self hating Blacks. Stop making excuses for bleaching. It doesn't mean I don't like her when I point out that she's bleaching idiots. It's a facts she's bleaching and she's not the only one.— Fikile Hlatshwayo🇿🇦 (@fiks_hlatshwayo) January 15, 2019