Candy Tsa reflects on being diagnosed with diabetes: It was a shock

When songstress Candy Tsa was diagnosed with diabetes eight years ago, it came as a complete shock and meant she had to restructure her entire lifestyle.

During a Q&A on Instagram, Candy told fans she was diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes shortly after the death of her son in 2011. Candy's son was killed in a car crash.

She said it was unexpected and came as a shock but meant she had to make major changes to her lifestyle.

"I started with what I ate and drank. It was difficult at first but with time I got used to it. Secondly, (had to change) my lifestyle all together."

Candy said she quickly learnt the consequences of ignoring a diet and advised people living with diabetes to take things one step at a time.

"Just take it one step at a time. Take your medication on time and eat healthy."

Six months after being diagnosed, Candy launched the Candy Tsamandebele Foundation to inspire young kids about music, the importance of culture and help the less fortunate.