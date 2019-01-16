Criselda Dudumashe slams pesky parody social media accounts

Radio personality and activist Criselda Dudumashe has warned against following controversy online as a form of entertainment after the recent suspension of popular parody Twitter account @AdvBarry Roux.

The account has made several accusations against some of Mzansi's most famous faces in politics, entertainment and sport. On countless occasions the account has threatened to spill tea on high-profile personalities and the controversy around them.

While users have flocked to the account to hear the "latest news", celebs including Criselda Dudumashe and Somizi's fiancé Mohale Motaung have slammed it.

Posting a picture of the account's suspension notice Criselda wrote: "Whoever follows controversy as a form of entertainment please remember this simple principle! Junk in junk out. Be careful who you follow."