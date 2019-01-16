TshisaLIVE

Criselda Dudumashe slams pesky parody social media accounts

16 January 2019 - 07:00 By Kyle Zeeman
Criselda Dudumashe has weighed in on the suspension of the parody account.
Criselda Dudumashe has weighed in on the suspension of the parody account.
Image: Via Criselda's Instagram

Radio personality and activist Criselda Dudumashe has warned against following controversy online as a form of entertainment after the recent suspension of popular  parody Twitter account @AdvBarry Roux.

The account has made several accusations against some of Mzansi's most famous faces in politics, entertainment and sport. On countless occasions the account has threatened to spill tea on high-profile personalities and the controversy around them.

While users have flocked to the account to hear the "latest news", celebs including Criselda Dudumashe and Somizi's fiancé Mohale Motaung have slammed it.

Posting a picture of the account's suspension notice Criselda wrote: "Whoever follows controversy as a form of entertainment please remember this simple principle! Junk in junk out.  Be careful who you follow."

The motto was shared by Mohale.

The parody account was restored late on Monday but social media was still buzzing with reaction to the suspension, including from the @AdvBarry Roux Instagram account.

Controversial 'Barry Roux' tweeter back online with new handle

The controversial South African-based tweeter @AdvBarryRoux is back online as Man's Not Barry Roux - after his account was suspended during the early ...
News
1 day ago

Controversial SA tweeter Man's Not Barry Roux silenced by Twitter

Suspension of account leaves Twitter users scratching heads
News
3 days ago

WATCH | Criselda Dudumashe & Mzansi is outraged by video of teen hitting a gogo

Criselda and the rest of Mzansi has expressed outrage over the video.
TshisaLIVE
4 months ago

Criselda Dudumashe: Dear Trump, land redistribution is inevitable

The TV and radio personality is one of several celebs who have hit back at Donald Trump.
TshisaLIVE
4 months ago

Most read

  1. Nomzamo Mbatha, Arthur Mafokate & the ANC on the pic that left Mzansi ... TshisaLIVE
  2. That’s not hustling, that’s criminal! - DJ Sbu slammed for 'breaking the law' ... TshisaLIVE
  3. Shona Ferguson kills the game with one snap of their mansion & his car ... TshisaLIVE
  4. Kelly Khumalo gets her fairytale ending TshisaLIVE
  5. Here's why Trevor Noah sparked outrage around the world TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Somali Islamists claims deadly Kenya hotel attack
Hillbrow community mete out mob justice, set alleged robber alight
X