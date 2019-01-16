TshisaLIVE

Lection's birthday heartbreak: I wish HHP was here, these tears won't stop falling

16 January 2019 - 11:29 By Kyle Zeeman
Musician Lection and HHP worked together on his music video just three weeks before HHP died.
Image: Instagram/Lection

Musician Lection is celebrating his birthday on Wednesday but struggled to fight back emotions after he realised there would be no text from his best friend HHP.

It has been less than three months since HHP died and Lection is still trying to come to terms with the loss, remembering his friend most in the moments they would have shared together.

"I thought time would heal all wounds but it hasn't. I just realised that we have done so much together in the last 10 years. It was difficult this festive season because many of the places I went, I had gone with him. It was hardest this morning when I woke up and realised he would have been one of the first people to message me (for my birthday), Lection told TshisaLIVE on Wednesday.

He touched on some of these feelings in an Instagram post to Jabba: "It's my first birthday without a text from you. I wish you were here. These tears won't stop falling down my cheeks but I'll celebrate you till the end groot.  Jabba forever."

Lection said the pair were close because they had gone through similar relationship problems and were always there for each other.

"We spent a lot of time together after my breakup with the mother of my child. We used to have moments where we would pour our heart outs to each other. I would taxify to his house in the early hours of the morning to just go talk nonsense with him."

Lection said that whenever it got too hard for him, he would just remember the texts and quotes HHP sent him.

"He was always positive and tried to encourage me. He would always show me how the situation could be worse and I should not let it get me down. I will always remember those lessons."

