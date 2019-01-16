Ntando Duma vs Junior de Rocka - Mzansi weighs in

Ex-lovers Ntando Duma and Junior de Rocka have caused a frenzy after they aired their laundry in a nasty maintenance spat that has gone viral.

It all started after Ntando insinuated that Junior did not support their one-year-old daughter.

She was replying to a post about Junior being involved in a drive to donate computers, sanitary pads and other essentials to underprivileged children in KZN.

"I don't even remember him 'donating' such essentials for his daughter but Ke askho lapho," she captioned the post.