#Ntando Duma vs Junior de Rocka - Mzansi weighs in

The exes' bitter feud over maintenance continues to cause chaos on social media

16 January 2019 - 16:29 By Karishma Thakurdin
Ntando Duma and Junior de Rocka's spat has sparked two trending hashtags.
Image: Instagram/Ntando Duma

Ex-lovers Ntando Duma and Junior de Rocka have caused a frenzy after they aired their laundry in a nasty maintenance spat that has gone viral. 

It all started after Ntando insinuated that Junior did not support their one-year-old daughter.

She was replying to a post about Junior being involved in a drive to donate computers, sanitary pads and other essentials to underprivileged children in KZN. 

"I don't even remember him 'donating' such essentials for his daughter but Ke askho lapho," she captioned the post. 

Junior did not take the suggestions lying down and issued a lengthy statement on social media. 

The musician slammed claims that he did not support his child and shared screenshots of apparent bank transfers he made to Ntando. 

"I hate doing this and I had always promised myself that I would never empty my laundry in public. But I have to set the record straight now, I had no choice. I may have difference with the mother of my child (Duma Ntando) but the allegations that I do not support my child are false, malicious and very hurtful to me and my family," read part of the statement. 

Ntando hit back hard with a breakdown of how much it apparently costs to care for their daughter, as well as, a snapshot of what funds are used for. 

Even though the original tweet has since been deleted, screenshots of it have gone viral. 

Mzansi has flooded Twitter with comments on the scandal resulting in #Ntando and #3KCanBuy topping the trends list. 

