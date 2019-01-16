#Ntando Duma vs Junior de Rocka - Mzansi weighs in
The exes' bitter feud over maintenance continues to cause chaos on social media
Ex-lovers Ntando Duma and Junior de Rocka have caused a frenzy after they aired their laundry in a nasty maintenance spat that has gone viral.
It all started after Ntando insinuated that Junior did not support their one-year-old daughter.
She was replying to a post about Junior being involved in a drive to donate computers, sanitary pads and other essentials to underprivileged children in KZN.
"I don't even remember him 'donating' such essentials for his daughter but Ke askho lapho," she captioned the post.
I don't even remember him "donating" such essentials for his daughter but Ke askho lapho... https://t.co/f8owH9tNOm— Ntando Duma Mthomben (@dumantando20) January 14, 2019
Junior did not take the suggestions lying down and issued a lengthy statement on social media.
The musician slammed claims that he did not support his child and shared screenshots of apparent bank transfers he made to Ntando.
"I hate doing this and I had always promised myself that I would never empty my laundry in public. But I have to set the record straight now, I had no choice. I may have difference with the mother of my child (Duma Ntando) but the allegations that I do not support my child are false, malicious and very hurtful to me and my family," read part of the statement.
Writing this I could only imagine how many people are in jail for being falsely accused of things they didnt do. As men we have feelings too. We love our kids and best believe some of us are trying. I hope we put this 2 rest today #TheTruth #MySideOfTheStory #My1stnLastStatement
Ntando hit back hard with a breakdown of how much it apparently costs to care for their daughter, as well as, a snapshot of what funds are used for.
Even though the original tweet has since been deleted, screenshots of it have gone viral.
I'm here in tears..— IG:Emeraldstones_events (@MolebatsiMomo) January 16, 2019
What's going on mara guyzins?#NtandoDumaVsJunior#NtandoDuma#Ntando pic.twitter.com/EVVnjiA2A5
Mzansi has flooded Twitter with comments on the scandal resulting in #Ntando and #3KCanBuy topping the trends list.
It's all fun and all when yall put your baby daddies thru trash draining every cent they have in their bank account— 🇿🇦Mudli wakotini🇿🇦 (@siphosami_sa) January 16, 2019
Until your sons grow older, pregnant a girl and not give you a cent as his mom just because his baby mama is doing the same thing you did as well
Go on.#Ntando pic.twitter.com/UpoQw7igEy
Can the nanny come forward and tell us if she does get that R5k? I wanna check something #Ntando pic.twitter.com/TO0OLgqReD— The Gift💕💕 (@cner_pee) January 16, 2019
Although it’s true many guys don’t take care of their kids,— Thadishe Pediguy🇿🇦 (@thadishe) January 16, 2019
It’s also true that many women/mothers use their kids to fight their ex boyfriends/husbands
At the end of the day the best interest of the child must be met!!#Ntando
#Ntando didn’t say she is demanding R20k from Junior every month. She said that is the money she roughly spends on Sbahle and would like the father to meet her halfway. So don’t come here and judge Ntando, telling us about your struggling kids who live on R400 grant p/m— Okuhle’s Mom (@leem_okuhle) January 16, 2019
Why are you guys like normalizing intsokolo? 😩 Since when did R3k became a lot of money to raise a child? Haybo.#Ntando— professional procrastinator (@Samkele_Nogaga) January 16, 2019
While we are on #Ntando I have a question.— Notcha... (@JustNotcha) January 16, 2019
A single parent must share 50% of the finances but all alone deal with:
1 Nappy Changes😫
2 A crying baby in the middle of the night but still be on time & alert at work
3 Emergency illnesses
4 Lifestyles changes
fair?
Angilwi
#Ntando: nanny 5k pm— stop staring at my Avi.😋 (@IamYssYMasH) January 16, 2019
All the Unemployed Graduates: pic.twitter.com/UiMLDY4igR
The court is going to take into consideration the lifestyle of the father, his income bracket and the lifestyle the child is accustomed to. You can’t compare maintenance ya a high earning person to a low earning person. To you 3k is enough, to them it isn’t. #Ntando pic.twitter.com/qhEOoEMqmV— I want to burn sage all over your mess 🌈🌈 (@ItsLithaAfter9) January 16, 2019