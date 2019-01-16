TshisaLIVE

Riky responds to why Cassper's not on the #CottonFest lineup

16 January 2019 - 14:25 By Kyle Zeeman
Cassper's name wasn't on the list.
Social media was nearly in meltdown mode on Tuesday after the lineup for Riky Rick's inaugural Cotton Fest Music Festival was announced with his bestie Cassper Nyovest's name not on the list.

The lineup included over 80 artists, which included nearly every imaginable hip-hop artist in SA to perform over 2 stages.

But eagle-eyed fans were quick to spot that Cassper's name wasn't on the list.

Soon his name was trending as fans came up with all kinds of theories on why he had been excluded.

But there is no need for panic stations, people.

Riky has hinted that there will be further announcements soon. "Look out for further Cotton Fest announcements later this month," he told TshisaLIVE.

He also shut down any suggestions there was beef between himself and Cass.

"Beef ain’t for grown people," he added.

