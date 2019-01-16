Riky responds to why Cassper's not on the #CottonFest lineup

Social media was nearly in meltdown mode on Tuesday after the lineup for Riky Rick's inaugural Cotton Fest Music Festival was announced with his bestie Cassper Nyovest's name not on the list.

The lineup included over 80 artists, which included nearly every imaginable hip-hop artist in SA to perform over 2 stages.

But eagle-eyed fans were quick to spot that Cassper's name wasn't on the list.

Soon his name was trending as fans came up with all kinds of theories on why he had been excluded.