Riky responds to why Cassper's not on the #CottonFest lineup
Social media was nearly in meltdown mode on Tuesday after the lineup for Riky Rick's inaugural Cotton Fest Music Festival was announced with his bestie Cassper Nyovest's name not on the list.
The lineup included over 80 artists, which included nearly every imaginable hip-hop artist in SA to perform over 2 stages.
But eagle-eyed fans were quick to spot that Cassper's name wasn't on the list.
Soon his name was trending as fans came up with all kinds of theories on why he had been excluded.
K.O. and Cassper not featured in the #CottonFest2019 line-up... pic.twitter.com/2NhJJlEzJ8— Sandile Vilane 🇿🇦 (@Vilane) January 15, 2019
RIKY RICK is still angry because Cassper did not choose him from that soccer team. Still remember when it was Cassper Vs L Tido game. People said this guy is fake as fuck but I didn't pay no mind until this fucked up line up! You need a good luck @rikyrickworld #CottonFest2019— Grey Vegas (@mandla_vegas) January 15, 2019
#COTTONFEST2019 wat if Cassper is a Suprise Act ?! pic.twitter.com/YlXicmA286— iQonceEC_MadeMe🤘 (@ljekeqa09) January 15, 2019
#CottonFest2019 Cassper can't be the surprise Act. I think kune beef between Rick and him 🤨— ❤️❤️GOD'S FAV🇿🇦🇳 (@Nomsa_Nongqotho) January 15, 2019
Cassper Nyovest was there when Rick was depressed and he even said he will wait for his coming back to the game. The dude has been supporting Rick almost all his life. Fuck the fake friendship #COTTONFEST2019 pic.twitter.com/McicRWp5ay— Grey Vegas (@mandla_vegas) January 15, 2019
#cassper probably wanted a Mil💰 to perform at #CottonFest2019 🤷— Kevin Dlamini (@KandyxKev) January 15, 2019
#CottonFest2019 i think Cassper Nyovest will land on the lineup with airplane that privet jet.✌😉✈— CATASTROPHE 😱 (@jimjayjuggalos) January 15, 2019
But there is no need for panic stations, people.
Riky has hinted that there will be further announcements soon. "Look out for further Cotton Fest announcements later this month," he told TshisaLIVE.
He also shut down any suggestions there was beef between himself and Cass.
"Beef ain’t for grown people," he added.