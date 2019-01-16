TshisaLIVE

Viewers want to cancel Nyan Nyan’s Henry for shouting at his missus on TV

16 January 2019 - 09:58 By Kyle Zeeman
Luyanda Potwana is the host of the confession reality show Nyan Nyan.
Image: Via Luyanda Potwana Instagram

Viewers of SABC 1 reality show Nyan Nyan were ready to grab their pitchforks and chase after Henry on Tuesday after he shouted at his partner on the show. 

Henry and Busiswa approached the show to try to get help for their relationship problems but it soon felt like someone turned the volume up as Henry's voice boomed across the studio.

Fans were convinced that malume was angry and raised his voice with his wife in frustration.

In the end, the couple agreed to give their relationship another shot.

But fans just wanted her to leave him, and took to social media to make their point in memes and messages.

Others thought he might just be misunderstood.

