Viewers want to cancel Nyan Nyan’s Henry for shouting at his missus on TV
Viewers of SABC 1 reality show Nyan Nyan were ready to grab their pitchforks and chase after Henry on Tuesday after he shouted at his partner on the show.
Henry and Busiswa approached the show to try to get help for their relationship problems but it soon felt like someone turned the volume up as Henry's voice boomed across the studio.
Fans were convinced that malume was angry and raised his voice with his wife in frustration.
In the end, the couple agreed to give their relationship another shot.
But fans just wanted her to leave him, and took to social media to make their point in memes and messages.
#NyanNyan Mhmmm this Henry looks angry already .......🚩🚩🚩 pic.twitter.com/oXE0Y69CvB— Victor.M (@Fiks_v) January 15, 2019
#nyannyan Dude is shouting at his woman on national TV. Swati guys... pic.twitter.com/WHeHONMCro— Malambane -ZN (@UmalambaneZN) January 15, 2019
These couples #NyanNyan pic.twitter.com/ldSGM4bRRk— MusaMcinnocent (@Kasiboiiy_mu_sa) January 15, 2019
What Busisiwe went through its heart breaking #NyanNyan pic.twitter.com/Wh60g8Cpqg— K🥕NG 🍏 (@tshepo_segodi) January 15, 2019
Henry is so loud— Thandeka Mani (@Ms_Mani20) January 15, 2019
Scary henry ,my GOD😢😢😢😢😢 #nyannyan pic.twitter.com/WK5G9Vf2In
Others thought he might just be misunderstood.
Henry is a good guy I think, his voice is loud - which makes us think he is forever shputing, he admits and he wants help. What a man. Hope he gets it and CHANGE for a better man #NyanNyan— Gally, Musa, Zbo and 103 others (@ThisIsColbert) January 15, 2019