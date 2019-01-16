TshisaLIVE

WATCH | Zodwa loses her cool with 'fake friends'

16 January 2019 - 15:00 By Karishma Thakurdin
Zodwa Wabantu has no time for fake friends.
Image: Instagram/Zodwa Wabantu

Zodwa Wabantu has a stinging message for those "so-called friends" who come to her for help and then gossip behind her back. 

The entertainer did not mince her words when she told these people to stop spreading rumours about her.  

"To all the people that I help around the country, I don’t have friends. To the 'so called friends'...those who come to me when they need me and those who don’t have a place to stay or money. 

"If you stay or sleep at one of my flats in South Beach and come across a cockroach or a rat it's yours, its not mine cause I don’t stay there as Zodwa Wabantu. Please stop spreading rumours that I think too much of myself and that my flats are filthy. No, you are dirty not my flats." 

Zodwa made it clear that she did not need such people in her life. 

