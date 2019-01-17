3KCanBuy | Here's 10 of Mzansi's most hilarious ideas

And ever since then several hashtags including #3KCanBuy has dominated the trends list.

The internet went ahead and listed a few things R3000 could buy them if they had it.

Although some suggestions were quite frivolous, most tweeps actually listed things that would really go a long way in helping them secure a brighter future.

Some of the ideas were damn near impossible but hey... anything goes in these Twitter streets. Maybe happiness, for example, goes for 3k at the local muti shop...

1. 3k can apparently buy happiness