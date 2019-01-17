#3KCanBuy | Here's 10 of Mzansi's most hilarious ideas
While 3k ain't enough for Ntando Duma the internet has come up with a list of things they can do with the coins
While R3000 might not be enough for Ntando Duma (and many others in the same tax bracket) tweeps agreed that 3K is A LOT for most in Mzansi and would be welcomed with open arms.
The internet has been a mess ever since Ntando and her baby daddy Junior de Rocka publicly exchanged words over maintenance payments.
And ever since then several hashtags including #3KCanBuy has dominated the trends list.
The internet went ahead and listed a few things R3000 could buy them if they had it.
Although some suggestions were quite frivolous, most tweeps actually listed things that would really go a long way in helping them secure a brighter future.
Some of the ideas were damn near impossible but hey... anything goes in these Twitter streets. Maybe happiness, for example, goes for 3k at the local muti shop...
1. 3k can apparently buy happiness
2. It can apparently buy a collective of Rasta's paintings
#3kCanBuy all of #Rasta paintings pic.twitter.com/waJ9ToBcWK— Sabelo Nkosi (@GodlySabelo) January 16, 2019
3. Some refreshments for the remaining 40 years of January.
#3kCanBuy me beer for the remaining 3 months of January pic.twitter.com/SlwHjSNoAM— Namic 🦁 (@MosaNtsalong) January 16, 2019
4. Well needed study material for varsity
#3kcanbuy prescribed books and recommended study material at University. pic.twitter.com/hUqeMyNTfH— Khanya🌷 (@noksy_k) January 16, 2019
5. Fill a Kia Picanto with petrol for the whole year...apparently
#3kCanBuy as a Picanto driver.. Petrol for the whole year.. 🤔🤔😅 pic.twitter.com/w8MOy5FqUL— thandeka (@MissT_luv) January 16, 2019
6. Save a university student from starvation
#3kCanBuy me 6 months varsity groceries. pic.twitter.com/6e9dpfV1Ku— Name cannot be black🇿🇦 (@Blenkname) January 16, 2019
7. Driving lessons
8. A weave (24" inches'nyana moghel)
9. 3k can very well be someone's salary
3k can be a salary for a mother with 7 children #3kCanBuy pic.twitter.com/Pe4U86fkba— 🥇 (@Thabiso_Dibaba) January 16, 2019
10. A year supply of condoms *yikes*
#3kCanBuy a year supply of condoms to prevent me from getting pregnant and baby daddy drama on Twitter... pic.twitter.com/fS4RTIpbg6— Mona Lisa🦋🦋🌻🌺 (@IamTeevo) January 16, 2019