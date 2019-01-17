'I want to do better'- Melusi Yeni makes long-awaited TV return

After several years away from the spotlight amidst a wave of rumours surrounding his private life, former Generations actor Melusi Yeni has returned to TV screens with a new role on e.tv drama Imbewu.

The star joined the KZN-based series recently as Manqoba Dlamini, a financial forensic investigator contracted to probe the alleged fraudulent dealings of shoddy businessman, Shanil Maharaj.

His character is described as a "traditional man who upholds his Zulu culture and traditions."

Malusi, who is expected to make his screen debut this Friday, January 18 told TshisaLIVE that after a long break from screens, he was excited to finally make a comeback.

"It is happy days. I haven't been on those big shows for some time and I get asked when I am coming back. So, I had a chat with one of the producers of the show, it's been a conversation we've had for ages."

Malusi said returning to TV was like coming home.

"When I am not hearing, 'action' then I am not a happy person. I missed it. When I put on that makeup or costume in preparation for going on set, I find myself and the story. For me, it is when Melusi comes alive."

Melusi has made headlines over the last few years for rumours ranging from his failing health to him allegedly going broke.

The star said he has turned over a new leaf and learnt some valuable lessons over the past few years that have made him determined to be a better person.

"I read a lot of stuff about myself and some of it boggles me. There are stories that I was fired for being drunk but I don't touch alcohol. I have read that I was fired because I didn't know the work but how could I be in the industry for 20 years if I didn't know my work?

"I will be the first person to admit that I have made mistakes. I am on a journey, an amazing journey that is filled with highs and lows. It is in those lows that one grows. I want to be better. Now I make decisions knowing I am a more mature person and those experiences have made me stronger."

Melusi said he was encouraged by the support from fans.

"No matter what people say about me, my fans always ask when I am coming back on screens. It is that support that gets me through (the difficult times)."