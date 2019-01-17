IN MEMES | Goodness is treating Thabiso like trash & Twitter's lovin it!

Viewers have been glued to The Queen as Goodness and Thabiso's relationship sinks like the Titanic. And while they feel sorry for Thabiso, who is currently being treated like trash, some love it.

Goodness, who snatched Thabiso away from his baby mama is now over him. Goodness is slowly worming her way out of their relationship and Thabiso is getting the sh*t end of the stick.

She's behaving the way a child does with an old toy when he/she gets a new one.

Just a few weeks after she said Thabiso must move in with her, Goodness now wants her space and when Goodness quite rudely told him to leave, he couldn't believe it.

All Goodness could say to his shocked face was: "Qina ndoda" and Twitter was here for it!