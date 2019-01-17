IN MEMES | Goodness is treating Thabiso like trash & Twitter's lovin it!
Viewers have been glued to The Queen as Goodness and Thabiso's relationship sinks like the Titanic. And while they feel sorry for Thabiso, who is currently being treated like trash, some love it.
Goodness, who snatched Thabiso away from his baby mama is now over him. Goodness is slowly worming her way out of their relationship and Thabiso is getting the sh*t end of the stick.
She's behaving the way a child does with an old toy when he/she gets a new one.
Just a few weeks after she said Thabiso must move in with her, Goodness now wants her space and when Goodness quite rudely told him to leave, he couldn't believe it.
All Goodness could say to his shocked face was: "Qina ndoda" and Twitter was here for it!
Yoooooooooooh Thabiso ude athi “qina ndoda” u Goodness #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/RfPL5qPjmq— Khanyisa Patso (@KhanyiPatso) January 16, 2019
Goodness and Thabiso’s relationship won’t end well... #TheQueenMzansi 😰 pic.twitter.com/p9GVOIy2QK— Selfie King (@Abel_Seloane) January 16, 2019
Why do I feel like Thabiso is going to hit Goodness...#TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/yXP1Y5aSlm— TR3YWAY!! 🇿🇦 (@Thandiile_Swae) January 16, 2019
I genuinely love what Goodness is doing to Thabiso😂😂😂 She's so over the relationship 🤣🤣❤️❤️❤️ And Siyanda better not take him back #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/Jh3ZyTgxCM— Lebza (@_LebzaH2O) January 16, 2019
Thabiso don't start.. Siyanda gave up everything for you.. You disappointed her You gave up everything to Goodness she dissapoints you.. Ke nega nega baba don come with drama LA relax#TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/cp1YVD3X0X— God's Very Own🐦 (@Michael_GvO) January 16, 2019
Heelang 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂re bitsang Thabiso le Goodness? #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/yLo3kSd80m— IamJustLaone💚 (@LesegoLaone) January 16, 2019
#TheQueenMzansi 😂Yhu kuthwe 'Qina ndoda' in the middle of a break-up. @Zenande_Mcfen 😂Oh My Goodness. pic.twitter.com/oA00Hm1FJw— Sisipo Sidiya (@Sisipho2609) January 16, 2019
Goodness, this is what happens when you see a beautiful thing from afar and want it. Not knowing it is not meant for you. You were selfish, greedy and jealous. Leave things that aren't yours! #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/XMyNl6cB6x— NJ Uhuru Mapapu 🇿🇦🌈 (@NjUhuruMapapu) January 16, 2019
I’m loving how Goodness is treating this excuse of a man uThabiso, giving him a taste of his very own medicine. 😂😂😂 #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/WWa0KHg7Yq— S I N A Y O 🍒 (@Iam_Sinayo) January 16, 2019
Joy and Goodness are literally not living up to their names... They are ruining everything peaceful #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/mGNfHAyKeb— Lebza (@_LebzaH2O) January 16, 2019
#TheQueenMzansi Goodness you never loved him mxm... pic.twitter.com/TKwbDNXVAB— DEE💝 (@Dineo29587922) January 16, 2019
I wish these girls could learn a thing or two from Goodness Don't stay with him because he can pay the bill YOU DESERVE BETTER #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/bMMhZ15Xot— Jazz 💕 (@KingSaulXVII) January 16, 2019
Gracious o dlala cupid ka Goodness ngwana wa go ba stubborn kohlwa ae passe #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/IRE0o6hhqT— Hyperion_Lings (@phutlings) January 16, 2019