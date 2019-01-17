Kgomotso Christopher on her father having custody of them: We just became his roommates
Some of Mzansi's famous faces including Kgomotso Christopher, Penny Lebyane, Pearl Thusi and many others have weighed in on the different choices mothers are often faced with in 'child maintenance' fights with the fathers of their children.
The conversation, which was sparked by the public spat between Ntando Duma and her baby daddy Junior de Rocka over maintenance saw people sharing their own experiences as children who were once caught in between.
Speaking about her personal experience Kgomotso replied to a tweet by Penny about how she wished it was possible to "swap" lives with men for at least three months so they can experience parenting the way most women do.
In a comical manner Kgomotso explained that swapping lives would be bad for the kids and remembered how her dad took custody of her and her siblings only for them to become his "roommates".
Hehehehhee. Gambling with your kids🤣. My dad took custody of us so he wouldn't have to pay maintenance. Then he carried on with his new life. We just became his roommates🤣.— Kgomotso Christopher (@kgchristopher) January 16, 2019
Roommates Kgomotso🙆🏾♀️ this lot will survive on WiFi and take aways. I just wanna see an unburdened generation of women. We deserve joy too. https://t.co/uXOn5Uy7So— PennyLebyane💚Penny Lebyane (@PennyLebyane) January 16, 2019
Kgomotso went on to explain how the experience affected her and how years later she's found peace with the cards life dealt her.
The conversation included reasons why parents separate and how they usually think they are acting in the best interest of the child among other things.
They get the gift of amnesia and truth-bending. Your experience and your truth can never be negated. Strength Mandi😘. Yes. I've found the best option is to create a protective peace circle around yourself including parents that failed you🙏🏽 https://t.co/LQqioePcKv— Kgomotso Christopher (@kgchristopher) January 16, 2019
Interesting take. I hear you. We never know why unions fall apart. Whomever is to blame, it's definitely not the kids who need to suffer. They didn't ask to be born😔 https://t.co/5bJQfjD2Nj— Kgomotso Christopher (@kgchristopher) January 16, 2019
Pearl Thusi also shared her two cents on the matter as a young mother who co-parents with an ex.
My last word on this is.— Pearl Thusi (@PearlThusi) January 16, 2019
Ladies, stop having unprotected sex with men who can’t afford what you believe your children will need- If you expect them to pay for it.
The signs are there. Pay attention.
And you think as a woman - we don’t look after extended family either?! Black tax is not gender specific. Calm down. https://t.co/B9hgOHnSEM— Pearl Thusi (@PearlThusi) January 16, 2019