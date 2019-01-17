TshisaLIVE

Lerato K has some stinging questions for politicians

17 January 2019 - 11:44 By Kyle Zeeman
Radio presenter Lerato Kganyago has questioned why politicians are MIA when artists need them but always keen to have them for rallies.
With election season just around the corner, celebrities are starting to make their voices heard on the state of politics in Mzansi.

The internet was in meltdown mode on Wednesday when the DA unveiled a giant billboard in Johannesburg with the slogan, "The ANC is Killing Us".

Celebs and social media users flooded platforms with comments about the billboard, the campaign and the upcoming elections.  

Musician and radio star Lerato Kganyago has urged her supporters to be more active in questioning politicians.

Lerato then quizzed followers about what they would ask politicians if they had a chance, then did the exercise herself. 

She said her question was all about the entertainment industry and how politicians only recognised people in the industry and their struggles when they needed them.

"My question would be about the industry I’m in: Why are they nowhere to be found when we need their help with burning issues that affect us but when it’s time for rallies and manifestos we are at the top of their minds?! Or is it because they choose who they support & protect?"

Her comment sparked debate on social media, with some pointing out that the EFF had come to the rescue of Fifi Cooper last year.

Others said they were frustrated with political parties who never reply or worry about what people have to say about them.

