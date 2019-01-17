Lerato K has some stinging questions for politicians

With election season just around the corner, celebrities are starting to make their voices heard on the state of politics in Mzansi.

The internet was in meltdown mode on Wednesday when the DA unveiled a giant billboard in Johannesburg with the slogan, "The ANC is Killing Us".

Celebs and social media users flooded platforms with comments about the billboard, the campaign and the upcoming elections.

Musician and radio star Lerato Kganyago has urged her supporters to be more active in questioning politicians.