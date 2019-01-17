Most awkward confrontation ever! How a woman's crush got her in trouble with bae
A conversation between a bitter boyfriend and a confused crush has gone viral, after screengrabs of the interaction was posted on social media.
While the names of the people involved in the conversation, as well as when the incident took place, are not known, the thread has caused many a chuckle in 2019.
Basically, a boyfriend found snaps of a guy all over his girlfriend's phone. So, thinking she was cheating on him, he found the guys name and confronted him - via WhatsApp.
Except the dude said he had no idea who the girl was.
#Awks
It appears she was just crushing, hard.
The boyfriend then even asked the crush to block her on Facebook. You know, so she wouldn't save more pics.
Read the whole thread here and prepare to cringe.
A girl had been saving pictures of this guy on Facebook, sending them to her friends (I’m assuming she has a crush on him). Her boyfriend found the guy’s number and confronted him on WhatsApp. Funniest thing I’ve seen on the internet today 😂😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/JnvJnTR8Dj— IZWELETHU 😭✊🇿🇦 (@miss_andisa) January 15, 2019
In the meantime, the majority of the reaction was: LEAVE HER.