Most awkward confrontation ever! How a woman's crush got her in trouble with bae

17 January 2019 - 08:29 By Jessica Levitt
Love was clearly on the rocks in this here relationship.
A conversation between a bitter boyfriend and a confused crush has gone viral, after screengrabs of the interaction was posted on social media.

While the names of the people involved in the conversation, as well as when the incident took place, are not known, the thread has caused many a chuckle in 2019.

Basically, a boyfriend found snaps of a guy all over his girlfriend's phone. So, thinking she was cheating on him, he found the guys name and confronted him - via WhatsApp.

Except the dude said he had no idea who the girl was. 

#Awks

It appears she was just crushing, hard.

The boyfriend then even asked the crush to block her on Facebook. You know, so she wouldn't save more pics.

Read the whole thread here and prepare to cringe.

In the meantime, the majority of the reaction was: LEAVE HER.

