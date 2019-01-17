Skeem Saam’s Magongwa dragged for everything from skipping school to being bad in bed
The internet had Magongwa on its hit list this week after the man went on a rant about work and how hard life is.
The man who once confessed to stealing the principal's job in front of the principal was angry at being demoted and taken for a disciplinary hearing.
He ranted to his missus on Wednesday night's episode and fans could hardly believe that he had finally "grown a spine" and was looking out for himself.
But they also thought he was being a tad dramatic and needed to cool down before he hurt himself, especially since it was he who started with all this dodgy business.
Ai. Viewers were ready to cancel him like a pay TV subscription.
#3kCanBuy imagine if Ntando was dating magongwa #Skeemsaam— Arnold sinatra (@Breezefrizzy) January 16, 2019
Magongwa grows a spine #SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/foOoV3WFhK— Moeketsi Mofokeng (@CountryLegend91) January 16, 2019
Magongwa is acting like everyone is against him nje for no reason... He started all this crap. Can't he be a man and accept his part in his own misery. #SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/tOc19wMYKD— Mashie Mphahlele (@mashie_mash94) January 16, 2019
Magongwa le Mosadinyana wa teng#SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/Yh9tIoOLyR— Lebo Ramasilo👑 (@LEBO_RAMASILO) January 16, 2019
Magongwa is such a cry baby. His wife always has to keep feeding him everything, from what he must feel to what he must do.#SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/bQXuUgmV7t— Mashie Mphahlele (@mashie_mash94) January 16, 2019
#SkeemSaam Magongwa said it himself, "those teachers will get over it" pic.twitter.com/ebsJvqJ0JJ— Takalani Makongoza (@Takiey_Mack) January 16, 2019
Magongwa o robala a sutile 🤣🤣🤣 #SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/VOxovJ9cZy— Mokgalaka🇿🇦 (@pietmashika) January 16, 2019
Magongwa only speaks his mind when he is home 😂😂😂😂😂 trying to scare Celia #skeemsaam pic.twitter.com/1qQ0zSAZvQ— Soso Sonjica💐💐😍😍🔥🔥 (@SonjicaSoso) January 16, 2019
They also mocked malume's bedroom antics, claiming that the deep conversations and attire was evidence that no one was getting down in that bed.
You can tell that Magongwa doesn't go down— Dankie_Vyf (@ChegoPhillip) January 16, 2019
👇 🍑 💦 🍆 with the way they are dressed in Bed#SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/YNlq99zyXC
Celia and Magongwa's sez life is so dead even the kissing is gone 😂😂😂😂#SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/dG7qFP0yKQ— 22 January🍰🎉 (@_DiskiLady) January 16, 2019
They were also not there for malume skipping school, claiming he was just as naughty as his students.
So Magongwa bunked school like the students?#skeemsaam pic.twitter.com/1tQVGpTH28— Soso Sonjica💐💐😍😍🔥🔥 (@SonjicaSoso) January 16, 2019
Magongwa how can you work from home while your work is to teach kids 😩😩#SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/CDV0vfxnJS— 22 January🍰🎉 (@_DiskiLady) January 16, 2019