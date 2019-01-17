TshisaLIVE

SNAPS | Sbahle donates 200 pairs of shoes & 1,200 sanitary pads

17 January 2019 - 12:59 By Kyle Zeeman
Sbahle Mpisane made a brief public appearance to show her support to the initiative.
Image: Instagram/ Sbahle Mpisane

Sbahle Mpisane is still on the mend after a car crash that nearly ended her life, but took some time out of her recovery program to give back at a school in KZN.

The fitness fundi was rushed to hospital after being rescued by the Jaws of Life in the early hours of August 9. She was discharged from hospital three months later.

Sbahle has been largely out of the spotlight since being released from hospital but made a rare public appearance on Wednesday to join a drive to give away 200 school shoes and 1,200 sanitary pads at Mkhumbane Primary School in Durban.

The star looked radiant as she posed for pictures in a black shirt and red dress. But a wheelchair and cast on her leg were reminders of the long recovery she has faced over the last few months.

Take a look at some of the pics from the day.

No caption needed ❤️❤️❤️

