The internet's here for Cardi B putting Donald Trump 'in his place'

Ain't nobody gonna tell Cardi B what to think or do...not even President Donald Trump who was dragged by the rapper for his plan to build a wall on the Mexican border.

The Bodak Yellow star took to Instagram Live this week to blast Donnie's request for Congress to build the wall, telling him that he made promises to *f**king racist rednecks" and he needs to keep his promises now.

"You promised these f**king racist rednecks that you was gonna build the wall, but you knew that was impossible. But they voted for you and you promised them this sh*t so now you have to do it," she said.

Sis isn't convinced that the wall will do anything, adding that people will always find a way around it.

"Even if motherf**ker build the wall, that's still not going to f**king prevent people coming into this country. Trump is like a clout chaser. He's like one of these new rap artists — they follow, they do the most for clout. And Trump wants that," she added.

Cardi B later returned to the social media network to school her fans on the news and what was happening with the government shutdown in the US.

In a video she said the country was in a "hellhole right now, all for a f**king wall".

“This sh*t is really f**king serious, bro. This sh*t is crazy. Like, our country is in a hellhole right now, all for a f**king wall. And we really need to take this serious. I feel like we need to take some action.”