The Kandasamys are back - this time with a wedding
17 January 2019 - 13:27
Keeping up with the Kandasamys scored big at the box office back in 2017 and now the squad are heading back to our big screens.
Jennifer and Shanti managed to sort out their issues for the sake of their children and now that there's a wedding on the cards, the two women have to work together to plan the wedding of the year.
But will the two women's fragile friendship manage to withstand the pressure? The trailer for the flick was released and it already seems like there may be trouble.
Uh oh.
Will Jodi and Prishen get dragged into their parents drama? We hope not! Because the Kandasamys don't do small and we want a seat at that table!