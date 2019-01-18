Dan Tshanda to be laid to rest today

Veteran musician Dan Tshanda will be laid to rest after a funeral service in Soweto on Friday.

The former Splash! musician was rushed to Sandton Mediclinic on January 5 where he died due to heart failure.

Family spokesperson Moudy Ngwedzeni Mudzielwana confirmed the news through a media statement on Facebook.

"Dalom Music is hereby confirming the passing away of music maestro Dan Tshanda today. He suffered a heart failure earlier at Sandton Mediclinic where he was declared dead," read the statement.

Industry colleagues including Yvonne Chaka Chaka paid touching tribute to the star.

Dan's funeral service will take place at the Palm Bible Church in Soweto and he will be buried at Heroes Acre in Westpark Cemetery, Johannesburg.

The veteran musician will join the likes of Robbie Malinga, ProKid, Joe Mafela, Gugu Zulu, Akhumzi Jezile and Mandoza, who were all buried in the section.