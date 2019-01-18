TshisaLIVE

#IAmNotAshamed trends and the comments are everything

18 January 2019 - 11:14 By Odwa Mjo
#IAmNotAshamed trends on Twitter as people make their bravest confessions and affirmations.
#IAmNotAshamed trends on Twitter as people make their bravest confessions and affirmations.
Image: AFP PHOTO / LEON NEAL

#IAmNotAshamed trended on Twitter and the comments went from sentimental to just plain hilarious.

People not only took the hashtag as an opportunity to bravely confess their weirdest habits, but to also share stories of the obstacles they had overcome. 

From educational milestones, learning self-confidence and overcoming health scares, here are some of the best stories out there:

While some were in it just for the humour.

Most awkward confrontation ever! How a woman's crush got her in trouble with bae

Seriously, this was awkward. For everybody involved.
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

#ThingsToAvoidIn2019 - Twitter tips on how to make the most of the new year

According to Twitter, if you take head of #ThingsToAvoidIn2019, this year might turn out better than 2018.
Lifestyle
4 days ago

Controversial 'Barry Roux' tweeter back online with new handle

The controversial South African-based tweeter @AdvBarryRoux is back online as Man's Not Barry Roux - after his account was suspended during the early ...
News
3 days ago

Most read

  1. #2008vs2018 | DJ Zinhle claps back hard over 'bleaching' comment TshisaLIVE
  2. #Ntando Duma vs Junior de Rocka - Mzansi weighs in TshisaLIVE
  3. Shona Ferguson kills the game with one snap of their mansion & his car ... TshisaLIVE
  4. WATCH | The #TenYearChallenge just ain't for everyone TshisaLIVE
  5. Kelly Khumalo gets her fairytale ending TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Residents, motorists loot overturned truck
Explainer: How Bosasa stored and paid its ‘chicken orders’ bribe money
X