#IAmNotAshamed trends and the comments are everything
#IAmNotAshamed trended on Twitter and the comments went from sentimental to just plain hilarious.
People not only took the hashtag as an opportunity to bravely confess their weirdest habits, but to also share stories of the obstacles they had overcome.
From educational milestones, learning self-confidence and overcoming health scares, here are some of the best stories out there:
#ImNotAshamed that I am a qualified grade r teacher, ABET educator, I hold a cabin crew licence, call centre certificate and safety officer certificate yet I'm still unemployed but I believe God's timing is always perfect. One day I too shall be successful and have a better life.— Mahlatse (@mahlatsie26) January 17, 2019
#ImNotAshamed that I'm 29 and childless. pic.twitter.com/IrRGvTUvH7— Polelo (@masemoap) January 18, 2019
#ImNotAshamed that it took me 7 years to complete a 3 year diploma and that I’m now 28 (mother to my precious son)doing my WIL(work integrated learning) for free so I can graduate this year.— Puseletso Makuwa (@Puseletso_I) January 17, 2019
#ImNotAshamed I'm cashier studying criminal justice and I'm paying for myself i'm earning 3700— kgomotso Baepi (@baepi_kgomotso) January 18, 2019
#ImNotAshamed that I suffer from lymph edema. When I was first diagnosed I was so uncomfortable with wearing short dresses coz people would stare and ask what’s wrong with my leg. Eventually I learnt to live freely with my condition, after all I never asked for it😊 pic.twitter.com/L3vUmsU7M5— Enhle🌺🌸 (@RoeCyclone) January 18, 2019
While some were in it just for the humour.
#ImNotAshamed I've faithful to one woman for the past 4 year's. Haven't even looked another woman in that way since I've been with her pic.twitter.com/07Qql1E6wu— Xhanti_ka_Xhosa (@Xhanti54799376) January 18, 2019
#ImNotAshamed of wearing same underwear for more than 2 days without washing it— mrGeorgeT (@Thivhashavhi3) January 18, 2019