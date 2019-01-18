IN MEMES: Alililili #Jerriswa finally tied the knot!
Viewers have noted a very disturbing pattern that happens whenever there is a wedding on The Queen and despite their joy at the long over-due nuptials of Jerry and Vee; they couldn't help but call out the scriptwriters for yet another death.
The good news, in addition to the fact that Jerry and Vee really tied the knot, was that Diamond was a no show. Thank God!
But viewers knew that a perfect wedding was too good to be true and when they heard that Nomawethu had died, they knew they should have hoped for a different outcome.
There is no wedding on the soapie that has ever started and finished without someone losing a life or a wig- occasionally both at the same time.
Remember when Shaka got married? How about when Shaka got married the second time? Pshhh... Even the lobola negotiations are dramatic.
But ke... a fave issa a fave issa fave, so tweeps reacted in memes and waited for the next wedding/tragedy.
Every #TheQueenMzansi wedding ends with death.— Eugene Mabuza ⭕ (@ejayblaq) January 17, 2019
OK, we're making peace with. Shap, ga ena flop. pic.twitter.com/ePpudhvfap
#TheQueenMzansi Vee wentani, wadla ini yabani... Couldn't she just get happily married without anything disturbing her peace?😭😭😭😭😭😞😞😞 @TheQueen_Mzansi @Connie_Ferguson @Shona_Ferguson pic.twitter.com/odlCDOeeFL— Mvelase Zonke 👑 (@ZonkeTembe) January 17, 2019
A death at a wedding... always! 💔 #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/jQK6ChC9vv— N A L A 🦁 (@AyandaOnline) January 17, 2019
Roses are red— Peter (@chuma_peterT) January 17, 2019
Violets are blue
Sugar is sweet and no wedding at #TheQueenMzansi will end without tragedy pic.twitter.com/cIhRCte8QA
Is this the first successful wedding kwi #TheQueenMzansi ? pic.twitter.com/faq0cykqnB— Fauzy (@KaraboTaurus) January 17, 2019
Lol I saw mjekejeke blushing when sis P called him out #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/NvzvdwBRhe— Caryeah #thenextbigthing (@Khayeli17292132) January 17, 2019
This show though, there's never such a thing called perfect wedding on #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/ZZ4hqTHtNI— Ronald Mkhatshwa (@Ronald_chase) January 17, 2019
#TheQueenMzansi Will Vee ever be happy? pic.twitter.com/XOVTW76pY2— Amogelang Molefe (@amo_molefe) January 17, 2019
Sthembiso & Petronella.... same WhatsApp group 🤣🤣🤣 #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/66f4oXQZLB— HisRoyalHighness Siyanda Hlatshwayo, SNR (@Siyanda_H) January 17, 2019
Then there was that part where they "state owned police van" had a just married sign, complete with the drag on tins. Hai... Bheki Cele come see your people please.
Surely that ain't legal.
Bheki Cele... Jerry Maake is abusing state resources.. #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/X2u3YxtHyT— IG @AviaGlam (@Kataura5) January 17, 2019