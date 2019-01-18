TshisaLIVE

IN MEMES: Alililili #Jerriswa finally tied the knot!

18 January 2019 - 09:39 By Chrizelda Kekana
Jerry and Vee got married.
Image: Twitter/Mzansi Magic

Viewers have noted a very disturbing pattern that happens whenever there is a wedding on The Queen and despite their joy at the long over-due nuptials of Jerry and Vee; they couldn't help but call out the scriptwriters for yet another death.

The good news, in addition to the fact that Jerry and Vee really tied the knot, was that Diamond was a no show. Thank God!

But viewers knew that a perfect wedding was too good to be true and when they heard that Nomawethu had died, they knew they should have hoped for a different outcome.

There is no wedding on the soapie that has ever started and finished without someone losing a life or a wig- occasionally both at the same time.

Remember when Shaka got married? How about when Shaka got married the second time? Pshhh... Even the lobola negotiations are dramatic.

But ke... a fave issa a fave issa fave, so tweeps reacted in memes and waited for the next wedding/tragedy. 

Then there was that part where they "state owned police van" had a just married sign, complete with the drag on tins. Hai... Bheki Cele come see your people please.

Surely that ain't legal.

