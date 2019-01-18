TshisaLIVE

IN MEMES: Tweeps are convinced Lelo has 'mafia' training!

At the rate Lehasa is going, Lelo might be headed back to jail sooner than viewers thought

18 January 2019 - 09:36 By Chrizelda Kekana
Lehasa has been playing games with Lelo but Lelo has more experience.
Lehasa has been playing games with Lelo but Lelo has more experience.
Image: Twitter/Skeem Saam

Here is the problem with trying to play a player, you end up being played! Viewers are waiting in anticipation for Lehasa to learn the hard way that his greed and malice is no match for his girlfriend Lelo.

While Lehasa may be oblivious to Lelo’s past, tweeps know that the girl passed with flying colours at the "Mafia" school and she's going to show him flames once she connects all the dots regarding his dubious ways.

Lehasa has played Sonti and is slowly doing the same to Candice, who is none the wiser. But Lelo has been growing suspicious and she's now leaping into superhero-like action to figure out the plan.

One thing is certain, Lehasa has no idea what's coming his way! Tweeps had the memes for the moment.

