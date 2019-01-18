Junior De Rocka won't take maintenance fight with Ntando to court

Despite calls from fans, Junior De Rocka has made it clear he wants to leave the courts out of the maintenance spat between him and his baby mama Ntando Duma.

The pair got into a war of words on social media this week when Ntando responded to a pic of Junior being part of a charity drive to donate computers, sanitary pads and other essentials to underprivileged children in KZN.

In her response she suggested he look after matters closer to home.

Junior hit back with a lengthy statement on social media and screenshots of apparent bank transfers he made to Ntando.

The fight sparked a massive debate on social media, especially over the R3,000 Junior paid into the account and whether it was enough to support a child.

In the midst of all the arguments and mud slinging, Junior's fans urged him to head to the courts and not the timelines to sort out his home affairs.