Ladysmith Black Mambazo's looking for the 'next big star' in KZN schools

Ladysmith Black Mambazo are on the hunt for some of the best young voices in Mzansi as they look to create musical groups that can follow in their footsteps in the future.

The group is one of Mzansi's most successful exports, having won five Grammy Awards and countless other international accolades over several decades.

Group member Sibongiseni Shabalala told TshisaLIVE that after recording an album for children two years ago, Ladysmith Black Mambazo decided to take their campaign to empower the next generation to schools.

They have travelled to schools across the country teaching children about music, fame and to have pride in their heritage.

"We want to teach children to be themselves, to be proudly African. There is so much pressure to be someone else, to be American or something else, but there is nobody more real than you. That is what we need to teach."

Besides speaking about the trappings of drugs and comparing yourself to others, they also work with school music groups and choirs.

"We hold workshops and try to hear what they want to achieve with their music. If they are serious about taking it somewhere, we help them. We have recorded groups from the Eastern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal. If we see potential and drive, we will try give them a platform."

Sibongiseni said it was all part of the master plan to make sure SA music continues to dominate internationally.

"We don't want Ladysmith Black Mambazo to be the only successful isicathamiya group from South Africa. We want other groups to make it out there and it all starts with the young ones."