LISTEN | James Blake just dropped a new album & the internet's in crisis mode

Can we please just pack it all up and cancel Friday already? James Blake just dropped a new album and everyone is too deep in their feels.

The English superstar surprised many on Friday when he released his latest record Assume Form featuring the likes of Andre 3000, Rosalía and Travis Scott.

It is the star's fourth studio album after previous collaborations with the likes of Jay-Z and Kendrick Lamar.

And it didn't take long for the star's fans to fall in love with the album and get deep in the feels.