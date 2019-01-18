TshisaLIVE

LISTEN | James Blake just dropped a new album & the internet's in crisis mode

18 January 2019 - 09:27 By Kyle Zeeman
James Blake released his latest album on Friday.
Image: James Blake/ Instagram

Can we please just pack it all up and cancel Friday already? James Blake just dropped a new album and everyone is too deep in their feels.

The English superstar surprised many on Friday when he released his latest record Assume Form featuring the likes of Andre 3000, Rosalía and Travis Scott.

It is the star's fourth studio album after previous collaborations with the likes of Jay-Z and Kendrick Lamar.

And it didn't take long for the star's fans to fall in love with the album and get deep in the feels.

Fans took to social media to post some of their favourite tracks, which resulted in the star's name topping the trends list.  

Here's a few tracks you should be looking out for on the album:

Haven't got a fav already? Listen to the whole album below

