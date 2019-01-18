LISTEN | James Blake just dropped a new album & the internet's in crisis mode
Can we please just pack it all up and cancel Friday already? James Blake just dropped a new album and everyone is too deep in their feels.
The English superstar surprised many on Friday when he released his latest record Assume Form featuring the likes of Andre 3000, Rosalía and Travis Scott.
It is the star's fourth studio album after previous collaborations with the likes of Jay-Z and Kendrick Lamar.
And it didn't take long for the star's fans to fall in love with the album and get deep in the feels.
Fans took to social media to post some of their favourite tracks, which resulted in the star's name topping the trends list.
Here's a few tracks you should be looking out for on the album:
Barefoot in the Park by @jamesblake and @rosaliavt .....— Ballon d’Whore (@baehathi) January 18, 2019
😍😭😍😭😍😭😍😭😍😭 pic.twitter.com/50GoQV8E1d
James Blake feat Rosalia pic.twitter.com/UNbw1VAlU1— Cafonice intrínseca (@tiagocanussah) January 18, 2019
NEW @jamesblake TONIGHT !! MILE HIGH ✈️🥶✈️ pic.twitter.com/0mnOPWnZSW— TRAVIS SCOTT (@trvisXX) January 18, 2019
listening to travis rap on mile high’s beat whilst james blake’s voice comes in pic.twitter.com/FaFBf9MbQZ— 🌐 נ (@chiIdishsadbino) January 17, 2019
this james blake album is revolutionizing time and space and CULTURE pic.twitter.com/k56NtGVDBc— mi 🏹 (@siIsmaria) January 18, 2019
Haven't got a fav already? Listen to the whole album below