WATCH | 3 top reasons why the internet is losing their minds over John Wick!

Halle Berry is in there too...

18 January 2019 - 10:19 By Chrizelda Kekana
Keanu Reeves as John Wick, and sidekick.
Keanu Reeves as John Wick, and sidekick.
Image: Supplied

The excitement on the Twitter streets could be felt last night as the John Wick fire caught on and caused a blaze after the official trailer was released.

Starring Keanu Reeves, the film is returning for a third installment and boy are tweeps excited.

The story goes that legendary hitman John Wick must fight his way out of New York when a $14 million contract on his life makes him the target of the world's top assassins.

There's a lot of things that make waiting for May 16 very hard for fans of the series but here's just three reasons why the film has most people on the edge of their seats.

We all obvious here for Keanu and his ''die hard' tendencies!

Halle Berry feature? Yes please!

A dog is a man's best friend... and side kick when needed!

Watch the official trailer below:

4 hours ago

5 hours ago

6 hours ago

6 hours ago

