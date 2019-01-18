WATCH | 3 top reasons why the internet is losing their minds over John Wick!

The excitement on the Twitter streets could be felt last night as the John Wick fire caught on and caused a blaze after the official trailer was released.

Starring Keanu Reeves, the film is returning for a third installment and boy are tweeps excited.

The story goes that legendary hitman John Wick must fight his way out of New York when a $14 million contract on his life makes him the target of the world's top assassins.

There's a lot of things that make waiting for May 16 very hard for fans of the series but here's just three reasons why the film has most people on the edge of their seats.