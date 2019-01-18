WATCH | 3 top reasons why the internet is losing their minds over John Wick!
Halle Berry is in there too...
The excitement on the Twitter streets could be felt last night as the John Wick fire caught on and caused a blaze after the official trailer was released.
Starring Keanu Reeves, the film is returning for a third installment and boy are tweeps excited.
The story goes that legendary hitman John Wick must fight his way out of New York when a $14 million contract on his life makes him the target of the world's top assassins.
There's a lot of things that make waiting for May 16 very hard for fans of the series but here's just three reasons why the film has most people on the edge of their seats.
We all obvious here for Keanu and his ''die hard' tendencies!
Thoughts on the John Wick trailer:— Elisha (@ElishaKrauss) January 17, 2019
1. YAY!
2. SWORDS!
3. OMG it looks so good!
4. JOHN WICK ON A HORSE!
4. YAY MORE FRIENDLY/FIGHTER DOGS!
5. OMG HALLE BERRY LOOKS AMAZING!
6. I want to shoot that well! pic.twitter.com/B8W6CYXTAB
John Wick kills 3 guys on a horse in John Wick 3.— ℂ 𝔸 𝕃 𝕃 𝕌 𝕄 𝔼 𝕃 𝕀 𝕋 𝔼 👌 LVL 100 BOSS (@CALLUM_ELITE) January 17, 2019
Me: pic.twitter.com/vH9lM3MBJy
Halle Berry feature? Yes please!
OMG Halle Berry? HALLE BERRY! John Wick 3 is the best one already...idgaf. pic.twitter.com/cRn7ZCVXcR— Bontle (@__Bohboh__) January 17, 2019
When Halle Berry popped up in the John Wick 3 trailer pic.twitter.com/DJLd576Z6P— Kendra Ann (@KendraAnn4) January 17, 2019
A dog is a man's best friend... and side kick when needed!
I hope JOHN WICK 3 features his dead wife & dead dog returning as building sized cyborgs to save him from ex-communicato. pic.twitter.com/WEpNVoS3nT— Sean (@sergebomba) January 18, 2019
First Trailer For Keanu Reeves' 'John Wick 3' Goes To The Dogs#JohnWick3 #johnwick3trailer pic.twitter.com/62iEcdG6i9— ECVV Safebuy Service (@ECVVmarketing) January 18, 2019