WATCH | Ariana Grande's 7 Rings is fire

Ariana Grande has done it again! She's released another cute music video for a fierce and almost savage song where she not only sings marvelously but also raps... yep raps.

The Love Me Harder hitmaker impressed her huge fanbase and critics with her balanced mix of impressive skills. And it was just a bonus that the music video also happens to look like sugar, spice and everything nice. Think Powerpuff Girls.

The song, titled 7 Rings follows hot on the heels of her other popular smash hits No Tears Left To Cry, God is a Woman, Breathin and Thank U Next. All of which were released in a space of eight months.

Just as Ariana had girls singing out loud in clubs for their exes, this song will ensure that all the independent mamas who are making their own guap have an anthem as well.

7 Rings samples My Favourite Things from The Sound of Music and it's three minutes of trap-pop excellence.

We'll help you get started on your anthem ladies, here's a verse you are sure to love, if this anthem is for you.

Wearing a ring, but ain't gon' be no "Mrs."/Buy matching diamonds for six of my bitches/I'd rather spoil all my friends with my riches/Think retail therapy my new addiction/Whoever said money can't solve your problems/Must not have had enough money to solve 'em/They say, "Which one?" I say, "Nah, I want all of 'em"/Happiness is the same price as red-bottoms

Watch the video below.