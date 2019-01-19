DJ Black Coffee goes back to school to study interior design

Decades after dropping out of school DJ Black Coffee has been inspired to return to university to study interior design.

Taking to Instagram, Black Coffee revealed that he was inspired by his eldest son, who is heading to university this year.

"Dropped out of school to take care of myself then my family, seeing my 1st born son finishing high school, getting ready for university and everything else he has achieved as a young man has filled my heart with so much joy and gratitude now I can go back studying this year."

It's no secret that Black Coffee's hectic DJ'ing schedule has him flying all across the globe but he's determined to juggle both.

"Not sure how I'll manage with the touring ahead but I'll give it my best shot. Here's to filling my cup."