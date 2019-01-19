TshisaLIVE

WATCH | It's a LITUATION in Lerato K's kitchen

19 January 2019 - 16:00 By Karishma Thakurdin
Lerato Kganyago does her thing on the decks in her kitchen.
Image: Instagram/ Lerato Kganyago
Image: Instagram/ Lerato Kganyago

While some of us grab a magazine or flip channels while the things are being done with the pots - Lerato K takes things to a whole new level. 

Lerato shared a video of herself with her DJ set playing around while waiting for dinner to get done. 

As one does, she turned her kitchen into a whole mood! 

PS. Lerato please can we come over for dinner/the vibe soon? 

Pretty please? 

