WATCH | It's a LITUATION in Lerato K's kitchen
19 January 2019 - 16:00
While some of us grab a magazine or flip channels while the things are being done with the pots - Lerato K takes things to a whole new level.
Lerato shared a video of herself with her DJ set playing around while waiting for dinner to get done.
As one does, she turned her kitchen into a whole mood!
PS. Lerato please can we come over for dinner/the vibe soon?
While the pots are getting ready... I play around...not so neat, but these are still 2 of my favorite tracks 🖤 pic.twitter.com/INDe0ed3u7— leratokganyago (@leratokganyago) January 16, 2019
Pretty please?