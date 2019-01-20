Emtee’s warning: Y’all better stop praising people & dissing me while you're at it

Rapper Emtee is gatvol of people always shading him when they're talking about other artists and issued a fresh warning to fans that they need to stop.

The Roll Up star has been compared to several other rappers and is forever being dragged by stans of other musos who never miss a chance to take shots at him.

The rapper has never been shy to address his haters online and sent a clear warning on Thursday to all those who were coming for him.