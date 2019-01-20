TshisaLIVE

Emtee’s warning: Y’all better stop praising people & dissing me while you're at it

20 January 2019 - 08:00 By Kyle Zeeman
Emtee has made a resolution to not put up with nonsense or comparisons.
Emtee has made a resolution to not put up with nonsense or comparisons.
Image: Instagram/ Emtee

Rapper Emtee is gatvol of people always shading him when they're talking about other artists and issued a fresh warning to fans that they need to stop. 

The Roll Up star has been compared to several other rappers and is forever being dragged by stans of other musos who never miss a chance to take shots at him.

The rapper has never been shy to address his haters online and sent a clear warning on Thursday to all those who were coming for him.

The star also took aim at peeps who were slacking but still wanted a full cheque. That ish is being left in 2018, y'all.

After a trip to Ghana in November last year, Emtee told fans that he was always being disrespected because he doesn't take nonsense from haters.

"Back home, some n*ggas is full of sh*t but I’m used to it. My job is making music. The rest is just what it comes with. Been through a lot. I’m blessed beyond measure compared to three years ago. So f*ck them," he said at the time.

