Rachel Kolisi to cycle from Kimberley to Cape Town for charity

20 January 2019 - 10:00 By Karishma Thakurdin
Rachel Kolisi is on a mission to prepare for the cycle tour.
Image: Instagram/Rachel Kolisi

Even though Rachel Kolisi has not been on a bike for years, she's determined to get into shape as she's committed to cycle 1075km from Kimberley to Cape Town for charity. 

Rachel was approached to take part in the Meals on Wheels' Extreme Ride for Hunger Cycle Tour from 3 to 8 March.

Meals on Wheels is a non-profit organisation that helps provide warm and nutritious meals to people in impoverished communities. 

"I have not been on a bicycle in years. So I'm very concerned for the wellbeing of my butt. But for real. Pray for a sister." 

View this post on Instagram

Im riding 1075km on a bike from Kimberly to Cape Town from the 3rd - 8th of March to raise awareness for the work that Meals on Wheels does in South Africa. I was contacted months ago but this is the first post im doing about it because i have officially committed- was definitely in denial about it for months. Meals on Wheels Community Services is a non-profit organization providing warm and nutritious meals to the poorest of the poor as part of their basket of services to less fortunate communities in South Africa. Meals on Wheels Community Services will be hosting the fourth edition of the Extreme Ride for Hunger Cycle Tour from Kimberley to Cape Town which will include 5 outreach events. They're pretty active on their facebook page so you can check out the work they do there. I dont own a bicycle. I have not been on a bicycle in years. So im very concerned for the well-being of my butt. I will be borrowing a bike for the tour and in the process of getting it now and well as cycling clothes. Does anyone know of a place that has spinning classes i could maybe contact in the meantime? (Im no longer a member of virgin active) Also will keep you posted in the process. But for real. Pray for a sister. 🙃🙏🏼 Theres 2 spots available for anyone else keen to join.

A post shared by Rachel Kolisi (@rachel_kolisi) on

