Rachel Kolisi to cycle from Kimberley to Cape Town for charity

Even though Rachel Kolisi has not been on a bike for years, she's determined to get into shape as she's committed to cycle 1075km from Kimberley to Cape Town for charity.

Rachel was approached to take part in the Meals on Wheels' Extreme Ride for Hunger Cycle Tour from 3 to 8 March.

Meals on Wheels is a non-profit organisation that helps provide warm and nutritious meals to people in impoverished communities.

"I have not been on a bicycle in years. So I'm very concerned for the wellbeing of my butt. But for real. Pray for a sister."