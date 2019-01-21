Charlize Theron 'dating' Brad Pitt & the internet can't deal
The internet is going bananas after reports claim our Benoni-born gal Charlize Theron is dating Brad Pitt.
British tabloid The Sun first reported on the supposed relationship, with the publication claiming the pair were spotted at an event recently in Los Angeles and could hardly keep their hands off each other.
"They were ridiculously touchy-feely and his arm was around her back," the publication quoted a source who spotted the pair together.
It's rumoured that their romance is "fresh" and started off "casually" but it has quickly turned into something more.
Since 2016, Brad has been is the middle of a nasty split with Angelina Jolie, which reportedly resulted in him getting sober.
As soon as the news broke, the internet went bonkers. Here's a taste.
Soooo...Brad Pitt & Charlize Theron ❤❤— Sue-ann De Cruz (@DeCruzJR) January 20, 2019
Okie this to me is definitely a #powercouple 😍😍😍
Conversation that just happened;— Meaghan Oppenheimer (@MoppyOpps) January 21, 2019
Me: Guess what? Brad Pitt and Charlize Theron are dating.
My Fiancé: Isn’t he married to Angelina Jolie?
Me: ARE YOU F*CKING KIDDING ME.
When I hear the rumors about Brad Pitt and Charlize Theron dating I'm low-key like, "YEA! What took these two so long?" ❤️👍 pic.twitter.com/9QSV13XBDU— Cooper Lawrence (@CooperLawrence) January 20, 2019
Charlize Theron and Brad Pitt 😍😍#CoupleGoals pic.twitter.com/k3xmTLP6WP— Şebnem (@charahwonderbat) January 20, 2019
charlize theron and brad pitt are dating.. im here for it pic.twitter.com/89vFUNhyZB— leah (@keanurvs) January 20, 2019
I just had to call my husband to alert him that Charlize Theron & Brad Pitt are dating. He’s shook.— —— (@Domesticcat) January 20, 2019