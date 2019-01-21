TshisaLIVE

Charlize Theron 'dating' Brad Pitt & the internet can't deal

21 January 2019 - 06:11 By Jessica Levitt
Charlz has a new man in her life and he goes by the name of Brad Pitt.
Image: Patrick van Katwijk/Getty Images

The internet is going bananas after reports claim our Benoni-born gal Charlize Theron is dating Brad Pitt.

British tabloid The Sun first reported on the supposed relationship, with the publication claiming the pair were spotted at an event recently in Los Angeles and could hardly keep their hands off each other.

"They were ridiculously touchy-feely and his arm was around her back," the publication quoted a source who spotted the pair together.

It's rumoured that their romance is "fresh" and started off "casually" but it has quickly turned into something more.

Since 2016, Brad has been is the middle of a nasty split with Angelina Jolie, which reportedly resulted in him getting sober.

As soon as the news broke, the internet went bonkers. Here's a taste.

