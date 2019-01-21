Here’s why Somizi gave this interracial OPW couple the thumbs up
Monique and Ndumeliso had Our Perfect Wedding fans deep in the feels when they shared their wedding day with audiences on Sunday night's episode.
When the couple were first introduced to viewers they were skeptical over cultural differences but the lovebirds were soon winning with their cute wedding.
The couple dropped a couple of Venda phrases that had fans melting quicker than ice cream in summer.
Even though Monique and Ndumeliso had a white wedding as well, the traditional ceremony grabbed most of the attention.
Tweeps were also impressed by the bouquets.
What a unique flower design, right!? RT if you also can’t wait to see the bridesmaids dressed in their outfits and carrying these flowers. https://t.co/ZEJNIwauMl #OurPerfectWedding pic.twitter.com/nQAXxAMD6O— Our Perfect Wedding (@OPWMzansi) January 20, 2019
Even Somizi was impressed by the couple and took to Twitter to gush over their wedding.
Is it too late for me to learn how to speak Venda. What a beautiful language #opw— somizi somGAGA (@somizi) January 20, 2019
What a beautiful heart warming wedding. #ourperfectwedding— somizi somGAGA (@somizi) January 20, 2019
The social media streets were flooded with memes and messages about the wedding and the couple.
#OurPerfectWedding this couple is beautiful...and the guy is my age...getting married...meanwhile I'm being ignored like a seatbelt in a taxi😔😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/GY1skZdJaJ— ☣Mpho☣ (@MphoDuki) January 20, 2019
This guy is our hope in getting the land back ✊ #OurPerfectWedding #opw pic.twitter.com/OzvCo7JjkI— Maleka (@Maleka_Moroane) January 20, 2019
We are going to dilute South Africa! #OPW #OurPerfectWedding pic.twitter.com/l8VdwGYSfy— Sisanda Nomusa Qwabe (@SisandaQ) January 21, 2019
Top Billing is shaking right now because they didn't get this wedding... Oh wait, He doesn't play rugby. #OurPerfectWedding pic.twitter.com/9eM4HFvaNk— Ultima🌪️🎭🔮 (@TALLCHIHUAHUA) January 20, 2019
Let us give our bride a first name.— Chief Erican (@EricanSA) January 20, 2019
let me start,
Vho-Masindi #OurPerfectWedding pic.twitter.com/it3TBmxfVm
Interracial Relationships looks nice but i'll pass, imagine you have to speak English at work and come back home to speak English again. #OurPerfectWedding pic.twitter.com/91arGaIftv— IG: godlysabelo (@GodlySabelo) January 20, 2019
#OurPerfectWedding #OPWMzansi— 𝐍 𝐠 𝐰 𝐚 𝐧 𝐚 𝐊𝐨 𝐏 𝐢 𝐭 𝐨 𝐫 𝐢 ✨🖤 (@Kamogelo_MN) January 20, 2019
Tonight we've got Vho Mukolo van der Westuizen in the house! 🔥🔥😂. pic.twitter.com/GlZy2p8QRC