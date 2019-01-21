Here’s why Somizi gave this interracial OPW couple the thumbs up

Monique and Ndumeliso had Our Perfect Wedding fans deep in the feels when they shared their wedding day with audiences on Sunday night's episode.

When the couple were first introduced to viewers they were skeptical over cultural differences but the lovebirds were soon winning with their cute wedding.

The couple dropped a couple of Venda phrases that had fans melting quicker than ice cream in summer.

Even though Monique and Ndumeliso had a white wedding as well, the traditional ceremony grabbed most of the attention.

Tweeps were also impressed by the bouquets.