Here’s why Somizi gave this interracial OPW couple the thumbs up

21 January 2019 - 10:56 By Kyle Zeeman
Monique and Ndumeliso has Twitter deep in the feels.
Image: Mzansi Magic/ Twitter

Monique and Ndumeliso had Our Perfect Wedding fans deep in the feels when they shared their wedding day with audiences on Sunday night's episode. 

When the couple were first introduced to viewers they were skeptical over cultural differences but the lovebirds were soon winning with their cute wedding.

The couple dropped a couple of Venda phrases that had fans melting quicker than ice cream in summer.

Even though Monique and Ndumeliso had a white wedding as well, the traditional ceremony grabbed most of the attention.

Tweeps were also impressed by the bouquets.

Even Somizi was impressed by the couple and took to Twitter to gush over their wedding.

The social media streets were flooded with memes and messages about the wedding and the couple.

