'I still want to live,' says Vusi Nova after health scare

Vusi Nova was forced to press the pause button on his busy schedule after a panic attack landed him in hospital over the weekend.

Taking to Instagram Vusi used the health scare to warn others to remember to slow down every now and then.

The As'phelelanga hitmaker shared a snap of himself attached to a drip in hospital with an announcement that his success and drive may have caused his health scare.

"(I) ended up in hospital yesterday because I just couldn’t breathe! Apparently I had a panic attack! This has made me realise that I need to have more me time and just calm down," Vusi shared.

The hospital visit is his second in a space of five months as the singer was recently hospitalised for food poisoning, in August last year.