Itumeleng Khune gets dragged for his 'trash' fashion sense - Again!
Just hours after being ripped to shreds for claiming he's one of the most successful goalkeepers in Africa, Itumeleng Khune was dragged by social media users for also missing the mark in the fashion department.
Itu may be off the pitch due to an injury and had nothing to do with Chief's latest loss but he still had an action packed weekend after social media users poked fun at his clothing choices.
It all started on Friday night after Twitter users were convinced he had dropped the ball by leaving the house in a velvet suit jacket that looked like the inside of an old box of cigarettes.
Dressed by @gvllvnt @gallant_tshepo what do you guys think of this look ?? #StayBlessedBro 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/SRmuhBW5Yd— IIKHUNE3216 (@IIKHUNE_32_16) January 18, 2019
The streets were cruel and hit him with wave after wave of jokes and memes mocking the outfit.
Nah fam! This ain’t it.. pic.twitter.com/1LXwTZH5DA— Tip Harris👑 (@lebogang_Vinger) January 19, 2019
Just as things were starting to settle, the Bafana Bafana hit fans with another special.
This time the star came out in a light pants and shirt combo with a white hat, looking like a taxi boss.
I’m deeply proud of ur progress and the difference u making in your new team bro @Lucky khune,u scored a great goal today to push ur team for promotion 🙏🏻keep up the good work 🙏🏻 thanks to @baberwafc for giving a second chance to prove how great he is ⚽️ #ProudBother 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/DCAtkz7LCK— IIKHUNE3216 (@IIKHUNE_32_16) January 20, 2019
Once again the streets were not impressed and dragged him for tagging the wrong Lucky in the post. They predicted that a supermarket would soon be trending over the moemish.
Hahahahaha Khune be looking like that one drunkard uncle every family has, the things you wear these days cause dia tura aowa malome pic.twitter.com/y69L2UvJCG— L E H L O G O N O L O (@JoeweeCarter) January 20, 2019
Pepe ase borokgo, ke lesaka la di namone pic.twitter.com/e7z54Q121y— L E H L O G O N O L O (@JoeweeCarter) January 20, 2019
Khune you tag wrong @lucky 👀 pic.twitter.com/qqTYIL2yha— Lindo mbatha (@ZuluNiggaSA) January 20, 2019
Kante bra yaaka o tsenwe keng matsatsi a. Ke moaparo wa mofuta mang o? 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/OuqEJuL875— Boitumelo (@Deejaykkay) January 20, 2019
Lereng lesaka mo ngwaneng pic.twitter.com/vm6F2WAexp— Eddie M Brainy (@KingBrainy17) January 20, 2019
Itu hit back at the criticism telling a fan his outfits were expensive and asking whether they can afford it.
The critic served their own back.