Lerato Kganyago: Society needs to stop thinking men can’t be sexually abused!

Lerato Kganyago's fierce comments about male rape and the stigma attached to it has sparked a heavy debate on Twitter.

The radio personality believes that in order for South Africa to move forward towards a better future shaming of male victims by society needs to stop.

Lerato's Twitter timeline became real heavy as men shared stories of being raped or molested and how it had affected their lives and how they chose to remain silent due to the judgment from society.

The presenter explained that she felt the topic was not spoken about enough.