Lerato Kganyago: Society needs to stop thinking men can’t be sexually abused!
Lerato Kganyago's fierce comments about male rape and the stigma attached to it has sparked a heavy debate on Twitter.
The radio personality believes that in order for South Africa to move forward towards a better future shaming of male victims by society needs to stop.
Lerato's Twitter timeline became real heavy as men shared stories of being raped or molested and how it had affected their lives and how they chose to remain silent due to the judgment from society.
The presenter explained that she felt the topic was not spoken about enough.
Male Rape is also something we need to speak about more often. Young boys being raped and afraid to report it because of humiliation. Society needs to stop thinking men can’t be sexually abused!— leratokganyago (@leratokganyago) January 20, 2019
Some Men that were sexually abused at a young age end up becoming VERY abusive Adults if they don’t don’t disclose!— leratokganyago (@leratokganyago) January 20, 2019
I mean hearing a man say he was sexually abused by men AND women from the age of 5, and never spoke about it till his 30’s, is so heartbreaking!— leratokganyago (@leratokganyago) January 20, 2019
As Lerato tried to raise awareness around the issue, some tweeps proved her right by sharing dismissive comments about male rape victims.
Even though she was disappointed by the dismissive comments Lerato continued to encourage victims to speak out.
She also encouraged parents to constantly communicate with their children, both boys and girls about rape.
Trying to find the joke here and I’m struggling https://t.co/2MxVVdEJPL— leratokganyago (@leratokganyago) January 20, 2019
That’s really discouraging. Men need to break the silence and they need our help. https://t.co/QKTouHpAV9— leratokganyago (@leratokganyago) January 20, 2019
Strength to you my love. I’m hoping you have a also tried a support group, counsellor or an organization within your community for help my love https://t.co/p7YHRrZV5q— leratokganyago (@leratokganyago) January 20, 2019
Please check on your kids. Sexual abuse is becoming problematic in schools, so many cases of students being abused by teachers! So traumatic.— leratokganyago (@leratokganyago) January 20, 2019