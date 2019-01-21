TshisaLIVE

Lerato Kganyago: Society needs to stop thinking men can’t be sexually abused!

21 January 2019 - 10:44 By Chrizelda Kekana
Lerato Kganyago has been using her Twitter to tackle societal issues.
Lerato Kganyago's fierce comments about male rape and the stigma attached to it has sparked a heavy debate on Twitter.

The radio personality believes that in order for South Africa to move forward towards a better future shaming of male victims by society needs to stop.  

Lerato's Twitter timeline became real heavy as men shared stories of being raped or molested and how it had affected their lives and how they chose to remain silent due to the judgment from society.  

The presenter explained that she felt the topic was not spoken about enough.

As Lerato tried to raise awareness around the issue, some tweeps proved her right by sharing dismissive comments about male rape victims.

Even though she was disappointed by the dismissive comments Lerato continued to encourage victims to speak out. 

She also encouraged parents to constantly communicate with their children, both boys and girls about rape.  

