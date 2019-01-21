OPINION | Dear parents, keep maintenance fights off social media... for your kids' sake

I must openly state that as I write this I am not a BIOLOGICAL mother. Before you decide to judge me for even thinking I have a say, note that as a young woman who was orphaned in her teens and by default is deputy parent (aka first born child) I am a mother of two younger girl siblings.

Yes… that doesn’t compare to birth pains and unconditional mother’s love but elements of parenting and love both exist in me, so I am going to forge ahead.

The saddest thing that his whole saga made clearer was that a child or children caught in the middle when mommy and daddy don’t see eye-to-eye have zero chance of not being hurt.

Not that absent fathers or 'bad' mothers (women accused of using their children as weapons) are new phenomena. It’s a sad norm, particularly in South Africa where the number of reality shows about DNA tests, dysfunctional families and missing fathers are just a glimpse of the real statistics.

In the midst of the jokes, trolling and judging there were so many sad stories from children who have now grown up. You know… the ones who were caught in the middle or the ones who were left with the parent favoured by the law but who didn’t really "want them".

The kids who were subjected to “abuse” in the name of love and the ones who were shamed for their parents’ decisions.

One actress said her father won custody and then lived his best life and treated them like roommates and another tweep said her mother left her at her dad's house to “teach him a lesson” but she ended up missing a school term because he never bothered to apply or buy uniform for her. She was the biggest loser.