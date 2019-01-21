SNAPS | Junior De Rocka & his bae are living their best lives in Thailand

Just days after making headlines for a public maintenance spat with his baby mama, Junior De Rocka and his current bae have jetted off to Thailand to celebrate their anniversary.

The lovebirds have been sharing snaps from their vacay on Instagram and Junior didn't miss a beat when he gushed over his lady.

Junior and his baby mama Ntando Duma became the talk of the town after they both exchanged heated words on social media over maintenance payments for their child. They both topped the Twitter trends list and sparked various hashtags around the fiasco.