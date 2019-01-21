TshisaLIVE

SNAPS | Junior De Rocka & his bae are living their best lives in Thailand

21 January 2019 - 10:27 By Chrizelda Kekana
Junior De Rocka and his girlfriend celebrated their anniversary in Thailand.
Image: Instagram/Junior De Rocka

Just days after making headlines for a public maintenance spat with his baby mama, Junior De Rocka and his current bae have jetted off to Thailand to celebrate their anniversary.

The lovebirds have been sharing snaps from their vacay on Instagram and Junior didn't miss a beat when he gushed over his lady.

Junior and his baby mama Ntando Duma became the talk of the town after they both exchanged heated words on social media over maintenance payments for their child. They both topped the Twitter trends list and sparked various hashtags around the fiasco.  

#3KCanBuy | Here's 10 of Mzansi's most hilarious ideas

Junior de Rocka and Ntando Duma's public spat has sparked several trending hashtags.
4 days ago

After a massive war of words, Junior made it clear that he and Ntando would resolve things between them and not in court. 

Junior De Rocka won't take maintenance fight with Ntando to court

'We will eventually find a common ground,' the star told fans
3 days ago

And judging by Junior's island getaway he's already put the spat behind him.  

The DJ shared snaps of him and his girl taking in the sights of Thailand.

"No matter where I go in life, I’m happy knowing that I have a wonderful woman like you by my side. Your beauty, grace, and strength are a constant source of inspiration. Happy anniversary my love. I’ll always Love you."

Check out their cute snaps below.

View this post on Instagram

Fun, Peace & Happiness 😊🙏🏽

A post shared by Junior De Rocka (@juniorderocka) on

View this post on Instagram

Time to relax & unwind ✌🏽🌤

A post shared by Junior De Rocka (@juniorderocka) on

