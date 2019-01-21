TshisaLIVE

The internet cancels Erykah Badu after she 'defends' R Kelly

21 January 2019 - 08:35 By Chrizelda Kekana
Erykah Badu at her hotel before her performance at the Cape Town Jazz Festival.
Image: The Times

The internet was a mess this weekend after legendary singer Erykah Badu made some "problematic" statements at a concert that many saw as defending controversial star R Kelly, who is facing sexual misconduct claims.

According to the Daily Mail Online, the singer was booed on stage and slammed on social media for defending R Kelly at her Chicago concert on Saturday.

In a fan-made video from the concert, the star is seen telling the fans that she wanted to pray for R Kelly and she hoped he would "see the light of day and comes forward".

She went on to claim that all those involved in the incidents needed healing "because everybody involved has been hurt and victimized in some kind of way".

Many of Erykah's fans and people on the internet decided it's "finally" time to cancel Ms Badu, especially because her comments pro-R Kelly come just three years after she blamed sex assault victims for wearing short skirts.

In the wake of Lifetime's damning documentary Surviving R Kelly, which details decades of alleged sex abuse and misconduct, tweeps felt it was time to cancel her once and for all.

Amidst the Twitter storm that threatened to break the internet, Erykah came out to explain that her comments were taken out of context and claimed other comments attributed to her had been fabricated.

"I love you. Unconditionally. That doesn’t mean I support your poor choices. I want healing for you and anyone you have hurt as a result of you being hurt. Is that strange to you? That’s all I’ve ever said. Anything else has been fabricated or taken out of context. - EB," she wrote on Twitter.

