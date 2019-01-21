The internet cancels Erykah Badu after she 'defends' R Kelly
The internet was a mess this weekend after legendary singer Erykah Badu made some "problematic" statements at a concert that many saw as defending controversial star R Kelly, who is facing sexual misconduct claims.
According to the Daily Mail Online, the singer was booed on stage and slammed on social media for defending R Kelly at her Chicago concert on Saturday.
In a fan-made video from the concert, the star is seen telling the fans that she wanted to pray for R Kelly and she hoped he would "see the light of day and comes forward".
She went on to claim that all those involved in the incidents needed healing "because everybody involved has been hurt and victimized in some kind of way".
Many of Erykah's fans and people on the internet decided it's "finally" time to cancel Ms Badu, especially because her comments pro-R Kelly come just three years after she blamed sex assault victims for wearing short skirts.
In the wake of Lifetime's damning documentary Surviving R Kelly, which details decades of alleged sex abuse and misconduct, tweeps felt it was time to cancel her once and for all.
Let me delete the one Erykah Badu song I had on my phone pic.twitter.com/Yk0WBLodqq— Prudence (@Freexone_) January 20, 2019
*Sees Erykah Badu trending*— Ashtynn (@ThatsSoAshtynn) January 20, 2019
*Clicks on it*
Me: pic.twitter.com/HxONG2ai3V
"i'm supporting Erykah Badu even though she defended R Kelly "— 💍💍💍💍💍💍💍 (@TheRealMusiji) January 20, 2019
me: ERYKAH BADU. ERRRYYYKKAAAHH BADDUUU??! pic.twitter.com/maK1UwJTn3
So Erykah Badu was defending her love for R. Kelly at a Chicago concert last night and got boo'ed? pic.twitter.com/XT4G2QLkLU— ... (@madxethnic) January 20, 2019
I’m laying in bed crying because I gotta cancel Erykah Badu. The woman who’s blessed my ears since I was born. pic.twitter.com/Corwu1mxzd— Jessica Karliah (@jessicakmichel) January 20, 2019
I’m finally understanding why so many hotep men who project toxic masculinity look to Erykah Badu cuz sis doesn’t speak for women, she speaks for them. She’s a false intellectual that’s hidden behind ditzy words and chakra crystals.— ✨Issa Damn Artist ✨ (@LoneArtistW) January 20, 2019
If you not for black girls, I’m not for you. pic.twitter.com/vcxBII6bfr
I don’t care how much I may love Erykah Badu. I cannot support her if she supports someone who abuses women. pic.twitter.com/UfuRQT497r— Harmony H. (@hardollas) January 20, 2019
Woke up to the news that Erykah Badu was out here defending R Kelly 😭 pic.twitter.com/aBJiFRvoZ6— 🥶🥶Lord Jeremiah of House Stark🥶🥶 (@1nfamousJer) January 20, 2019
Me canceling Erykah Badu after she tried to defend RKelly. #MuteRKelly pic.twitter.com/hBoLtIpXBh— 🛹 (@meechskates) January 20, 2019
Amidst the Twitter storm that threatened to break the internet, Erykah came out to explain that her comments were taken out of context and claimed other comments attributed to her had been fabricated.
"I love you. Unconditionally. That doesn’t mean I support your poor choices. I want healing for you and anyone you have hurt as a result of you being hurt. Is that strange to you? That’s all I’ve ever said. Anything else has been fabricated or taken out of context. - EB," she wrote on Twitter.