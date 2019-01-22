7 snaps of Zoleka Mandela's growing baby belly
As Zoleka Mandela gets closer to welcoming her baby, the mom continues to share her pregnancy with the world.
From swollen feet to an expanding belly, Zoleka is helluva open about her journey. And her fans are here for it.
Z sure doesn't sugarcoat the hard parts about having your entire body change while growing a human inside.
Here are seven incredible pictures of Z and her bump.
View this post on Instagram
It’s laundry day today, you guys! Almost done with the 5th and last load, then there’s folding, ironing, packing, cooking lunch then dinner and washing dishes before tidying up the house and sleeping ... I think it’s time to hire someone to help me with my domestic duties but it would really make me feel like I’m lacking as a wife and a mother, the guilt of putting my feet up whilst someone does all the work 🥺 ... (I know that I over compensate but don’t worry, I’ll take it to counseling/therapy because I have serious issues 😂), plus I can’t bare the thought of Mr. Bashala doing my duties! I don’t like it!!! 😬 Anyway, I’ve been tripping over everything these days and nothing fits - my sense of balance is on vacation with my size 4 feet that I can barely see. I can’t really reach or see anything below my pregnant belly, think about it! 😂 Look how swollen my feet are ... and NO, they aren’t baby feet so stop it with the baby shoes stuff on the treadmill that you were saying the other day!!! Mxim!!! 🤣 Do you see my makeshift washing line? 🤪 P.S. My 4yr old daughter took this picture earlier. 😊 #HouseWifeOfNorthriding #BabyBashala #BashalaBabyBump #MrsBashala #PregnantAt38Yrs
View this post on Instagram
I asked my 16yr old son to capture this image of my 4yr old and I, I saw a similar image on the internet a few months back ... He wouldn’t give me creative direction here, told him he made me look like a praying mantis in this one and he totally laughed. 🙄 Mr. Bashala’s right, I do look like two pregnant women standing side by side! 😂 Little Miss Bashala and I look cute together though, so do my Push & Pull ... 🤪 I’m pushing and pulling serious caravans here, THE CURVES on this Housewife of Northriding even the double chin has made a guest appearance!!! 🤗 #BabyBashala #BashalaBabyBump #LittleMissBashala #ZanyiweBashala #MrsBashala #MrsAndMsBashala #BashalaFamilyLove #PregnantAt38Yrs
View this post on Instagram
A sneak preview of what I’m wearing tomorrow and the ironing board I’ll be using to press my own outfit (for a road safety event) because I prefer it that way, even in a 5 star hotel, I still tidy up the suite before house keeping walks in! 😂 Oh, and ... I had to throw in my, “I’m Pregnant,” pose because I’m PREGNANT and getting ready to birth my FIFTH child soon!!! 🤗 #BashalaBabyBump #BabyBashala #MrsBashalaInMarrakech #Marrakech #Morocco
View this post on Instagram
Some of the accessories I enjoyed wearing to last night’s reception, including the blurriest picture taken by my husband ... 😂 I should be nicer to him, this was me complaining about the pictures he takes! 😊 Could we sign him up for a quick photography lesson or something because I didn’t sign up for pictures like this? 🤣 I take the most amazing ones of him even when he never asks me to because I think his FINE-NESS literally needs to be documented!!! 😍 #MrsBashalaInBangkok #MrsBashala #BabyBashala #BashalaBabyBump #MrsBashalaInAfricanPrint #MrsBashalaAfricanPrintMaternityWear #38YrOldMotherOf5 #MakotiKaThierry #MwasiYaThierry #WifeOfAnAfricanMan #ProudCongoleseWife #Bangkok #Thailand
View this post on Instagram
I think this is totes going to my go to pose, I’m like so obsessed with my baby bump!!! 🤗 I still need to have a mini photo shoot of my whole outfit, to post a million other images (like this one) for you guys, right before I remove my make up ... 😂 Took this earlier, before I left for such an amazing event, I’ll tell you all about it in the form of more pictures!!! 😊 #MrsBashalaInAfricanPrint #BashalaBabyBump #BabyBashala #MrsBashala #MakotiKaThierry #MwasiYaThierry #ProudCongoleseWife #WifeOfAnAfricanMan #MrsBashalaAfricanPrintMaternityWear #MrsBashalaInBangkok #Bangkok #Thailand #38YrOldMotherOf5 #HouseWifeOfNorthriding #PregnantAt38Yrs
View this post on Instagram
I promise that this my last post about me being PREGNANT, I mean ... last post for today until I blow up your feeds with more pictures tomorrow and EVERY SINGLE DAY!!! 😂 You have NO idea how long I waited to look pregnant, I would even stand in front of the mirror and practice what poses I would do when I took pictures for Instagram and Facebook - I promise I didn’t ever stuff a pillow or my son’s Basketball underneath my shirt or dress to see what I would look like PREGNANT though!!! 😂 This was my #BashalaBabyBump back in September, we were in New York and hiding it. 😊 I’m going to rub my belly like 2 million times before I sleep, it’s 7pm here in Bangkok and I’m almost done with my speech!!! 🤗 I’m so sleepy ... 😴 #BashalaBabyBump #BabyBashala #MrsBashala #38YrOldMotherOf5 #WifeOfAnAfricanMan #ProudCongoleseWife #MakotiKaThierry #MwasiYaThierry #PreganantAt38Yrs