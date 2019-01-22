TshisaLIVE

Brad Pitt & Charlize romance apparently 'fake news' - report

22 January 2019 - 10:50 By Kyle Zeeman
SA-born Hollywood actress Charlize Theron was rumoured to be dating Brad Pitt.
SA-born Hollywood actress Charlize Theron was rumoured to be dating Brad Pitt.
Image: REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

While many of us were ulating and planning an African wedding for Charlize Theron and her rumoured bae Brad Pitt, People US have poured cold water on the claims.

Less than 24 hours after running a story on the alleged romance, the publication u-turned and quoted a source as saying the SA beauty and Brad haven't been together since a photoshoot six months ago

"About six months ago, they did a shoot together. They have not been out together recently, and were never dating. Reports of them being involved romantically are false," the source, who apparently is close to the situation, said.

The source also slammed a claim that the pair had met through Charlize's ex Sean Penn.

Another source told BANG Showbiz  the pair were still "very single" and neither was ready for a serious relationship.

"Brad and Charlize have known each other for years and recently became even better friends after working together. They enjoy each other's company and connect on many levels. Brad and Charlize have a lot of mutual friends and share their love of acting but neither of them are ready for a serious relationship right now."

Rumours of a romance first surfaced over the weekend when British tabloid The Sun first reported that the pair were spotted at an event in Los Angeles and could hardly keep their hands off each other.

"They were ridiculously touchy-feely and his arm was around her back," the publication quoted a source who spotted the pair together.

Charlize Theron 'dating' Brad Pitt & the internet can't deal

Charlz has a new man in her life and he goes by Brad Pitt.
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie reach child custody agreement

Hollywood superstars Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt have reached an amicable agreement on the custody of their six children, avoiding a potentially ...
News
1 month ago

OPINION | Celeb splits: The end doesn't define their whole journey

We need to acknowledge that these guys are human. They falter. They go through things, just like you and I. We don't know their story. Their ...
TshisaLIVE
7 months ago

Most read

  1. Shona Ferguson kills the game with one snap of their mansion & his car ... TshisaLIVE
  2. Zodwa Wabantu on performing in Namibia: It was the first time I was not judged ... TshisaLIVE
  3. Sizakele Manonga gushes over her bae George Lebese TshisaLIVE
  4. Sarah Langa on her hubby being 17 years older: Honestly I don't give AF TshisaLIVE
  5. Nomzamo Mbatha, Arthur Mafokate & the ANC on the pic that left Mzansi ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Primary School teacher goes the extra mile with a new “Good morning class” ...
High-speed crash caught on camera during 'street race'
X