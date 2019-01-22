TshisaLIVE

Chris Brown arrested in France on suspicion of rape - report

22 January 2019 - 14:01 By John Irish and Chrizelda Kekana
R&B singer Chris Brown with his attorney Mark Geragos in court in LA in 2013.
Image: David McNew/Getty Images/AFP

US superstar Chris Brown was arrested in Paris on Monday morning with two other people on suspicion of rape, a French police source said on Tuesday.

The arrests were first reported by Closer magazine, which said the three men had been detained after a 24-year-old woman alleged she was raped at Chris' hotel suite on the night of January 15.

The singer is no stranger to run-ins with the law and has in the past landed in hot water for several charges including assault and misdemeanor assault.

Chris also pleaded guilty to assaulting his then-girlfriend and singer Rihanna, after a pre-Grammy Awards party in 2009.

In 2018 E! Online reported that a woman known only as Cassandra had been granted a temporary restraining order against Chris, who she claimed has been harassing and stalking her. The singer's attorney said Chris doesn't even know the woman.

Another woman filed a civil lawsuit against Chris, claiming she was sexually assaulted at the singer's home. According to E! Chris' attorney denied the allegations.

Since 2009, Chris has been in trouble with the law over ten times and while some of the cases have been withdrawn, he's also done jail time and been to rehabilitation centers for some of the charges he's faced.

- Reuters

