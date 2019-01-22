TshisaLIVE

IN MEMES | Goodness' rape aftermath triggers Twitter hard!

22 January 2019 - 09:08 By Chrizelda Kekana
Actress Zenande Mfenyana plays Goodness on The Queen.
Image: Instagram/Zenande Mfenyana

Watching The Queen's Goodness breakdown in tears after the man she's supposed to marry raped her and then continued with life as if nothing happened left tweeps triggered.

Viewers of the popular telenovela watched the graphic scene as Thabiso raped Goodness on Monday night's episode.

Goodness wept in her room alone as her family cheered on for Thabiso in oblivion of what he had done. 

And while Goodness was breaking down in her lonesome, Thabiso was busy winning her family over and planning a wedding. The whole situation angered tweeps, with some expressing they had gone through similar experiences.

They shared their heartbreak for Goodness and all rape victims.

