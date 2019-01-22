IN MEMES | Goodness' rape aftermath triggers Twitter hard!
Watching The Queen's Goodness breakdown in tears after the man she's supposed to marry raped her and then continued with life as if nothing happened left tweeps triggered.
Viewers of the popular telenovela watched the graphic scene as Thabiso raped Goodness on Monday night's episode.
Goodness wept in her room alone as her family cheered on for Thabiso in oblivion of what he had done.
And while Goodness was breaking down in her lonesome, Thabiso was busy winning her family over and planning a wedding. The whole situation angered tweeps, with some expressing they had gone through similar experiences.
They shared their heartbreak for Goodness and all rape victims.
Guys no one will believe Goodness they'll say it's all her fault, we women go through the most 💔 #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/mhHGVq9Iuh— Fitness Bae 💪 (@Tsholofelo_xo) January 21, 2019
It's shocking how people are happy that Goodness was raped. In a country with such high rape rate it is disturbing to hear people say a person deserves to be raped #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/cygbiGycCq— nompumelelo simelane (@slimMadame) January 22, 2019
He is psycho ya'll 🤷. To think that there's disgusting people like him. Ey Goodness mntase 💔💔💔#TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/l3HcgwlrTU— 🍒Indlovukazi yakwaNkonyane 🍒 (@ndlovukazi100) January 21, 2019
Oh wow this rapist says Goodness was amazing #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/IQZpslvje0— G L O R Y ❤ H A B O (@glorychakido) January 21, 2019
I can just imagine the news breaking out about Goodness' rape and people bashing her instead, nje bcs of how people witnessed her treatment towards Thabiso #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/OUyBVfuEKT— I'm the girl, okay ?! I'm the girl. (@booounolo_n) January 21, 2019
Eix a ke gane goodness ke first born ya satan but she does not deserve such an ordeal...karma is a **** #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/lrAoHRXetQ— _Roro_💯 (@MorongwaMothiba) January 21, 2019
The saddest thing about this Goodness situation is that no one in her circle will get this. They won't understand how this could happen. #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/ddrU75em9L— Queen Becky ♕ (@bhubaza) January 21, 2019
That scene of Goodness crying 😔😔😭😭...I felt that #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/450GIruzEO— Lakiwe Omphemetse Mabe (@LakiweMabe) January 21, 2019
Can someone please tell me that Goodness is still forming some diabolical plan to punish that thing called Thabiso... cause if not I dont think I can even deal #TheQueenmzansi pic.twitter.com/zRrJBfD56w— Phindile (@Phindil39969119) January 21, 2019