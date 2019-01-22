Mona Skenjana: The loss of my 2nd child has proven to be a pain with many layers

Mona Skenjane has revealed she's taking a temporary break from social media to heal from the loss of her second child, who died just seven days after she was born.

"I am taking time out from social media to truly heal. The loss of my second child has proven to be a pain with many layers. I need time to shut out the noise. Social media doesn't allow me to be selfish and that's all I need to do right now," Mona shared in a heartfelt post on social media.

The actress first opened up about having lost her second child in September last year. Mona had gotten hectic, uncalled for negative criticism when she announced that she was pregnant just a few months after she gave birth to her first child.

She broke her silence on the death of her child for the first time on YouTube talk show CWNH Hosted By Wendy.

"What happened that I haven't made public is the death of my second child.

"The pregnancy was already under so much criticism and I had to find myself defending one of the most beautiful things I have ever experienced, which is motherhood," she said.