Mona Skenjana: The loss of my 2nd child has proven to be a pain with many layers

23 January 2019 - 06:00 By Chrizelda Kekana
Actress Mona Skenjana is taking a break to deal with a heavy personal loss.
Image: Instagram/Mona Skenjana nee Monyane

Mona Skenjane has revealed she's taking a temporary break from social media to heal from the loss of her second child, who died just seven days after she was born.

"I am taking time out from social media to truly heal. The loss of my second child has proven to be a pain with many layers. I need time to shut out the noise. Social media doesn't allow me to be selfish and that's all I need to do right now," Mona shared in a heartfelt post on social media.

The actress first opened up about having lost her second child in September last year. Mona had gotten hectic, uncalled for negative criticism when she announced that she was pregnant just a few months after she gave birth to her first child.

She broke her silence on the death of her child for the first time on YouTube talk show CWNH Hosted By Wendy.

"What happened that I haven't made public is the death of my second child.

"The pregnancy was already under so much criticism and I had to find myself defending one of the most beautiful things I have ever experienced, which is motherhood," she said.

Mona Monyane opens up about the death of her second child

"What happened that I haven't made public is the death of my second child," she revealed.
4 months ago

Mona also used the opportunity to thank her loyal following for their constant encouraging words

"It's been an honour to be a part of your joy but it's time for me to focus on myself and my journey towards healing. I love you all and I hope to see your support flow over to my other work, until we meet again my #melaninmagic kings and queens. May the #POW be with you all."

