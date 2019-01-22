Sbahle Mpisane is on a mammoth recovery journey
After spending over three months in hospital after being involved in a car accident that almost cost her her life, fitness fundi Sbahle Mpisane is on a major recovery journey.
Sbahle, who was released from hospital in December, has returned, slowly, to social media. She's been updating fans about her progress.
The effects of her car accident are clearly visible, with a leg brace, wheelchair and bandagers and plasters on her body.
Sbahle, however, remains upbeat. She has returned to the gym and is determined to get her body strong again.
She recently posted a picture of herself standing up and dancing. When concerned fans said she should be careful, a happy Sbahle was quick to point out that it was just a moment.
"I'm still recovering. Just couldn't stop myself from standing up and moving a bit tonight."
And that is why Sbahle remains an inspiration to many people.