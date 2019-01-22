Sbahle Mpisane is on a mammoth recovery journey

After spending over three months in hospital after being involved in a car accident that almost cost her her life, fitness fundi Sbahle Mpisane is on a major recovery journey.

Sbahle, who was released from hospital in December, has returned, slowly, to social media. She's been updating fans about her progress.

The effects of her car accident are clearly visible, with a leg brace, wheelchair and bandagers and plasters on her body.

Sbahle, however, remains upbeat. She has returned to the gym and is determined to get her body strong again.