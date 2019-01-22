Scream! Nasty C announces Australia tour & a verse from T.I
Talk about making big moves!
It's only January and Nasty C is already winning. This after the rapper not only announced an international tour but also a collab with US rapper T.I.
Nasty took to social media on Monday to share his excitement with fans after he received an email from T.I for one of the songs he's been working on.
LOOK @ GOD. I’m in PORTUGAL & right in the middle of DOING WHAT I LOVE I GET A DM FROM THE PERSON WHO IS THE REASON I DO WHAT IM DOING, TELLING ME TO CHECK MY MAIL... AMAZING VERSE ON MY FAVORITE SONG I CANT WAIT TILL YALL HEAR THIS SHIT❗️THANK YOU GOD FOR T.I.P BLESS HIM MORE— Nasty_C (@Nasty_CSA) January 21, 2019
Just when you thought Nasty C's year couldn't get any better, well he announced his Australia tour. The boy is hard at work.
This tour will see Nasty perform in Brisbane, Perth, Melbourne and Sydney between the January 24 and 27 following after a video shoot in Portugal where he's currently living his best life!
@Nasty_CSA 💯 IvySon Tour is heading to Australia in few days!— Nasty_CSA (@mevpromotions) January 21, 2019
The following Cities :
Brisbane, Perth, Melbourne & Sydney
Buckle up💯 pic.twitter.com/d6dffpdqb2
Being in the spotlight makes Nasty C an easy target for trolls and bullies but the star told fans that he is man enough to handle his own battles on these brutal social media streets and they shouldn't fight on his behalf.
"I don’t fear nobody I’ll fight my own battles my own way. I just want your love, that's it," he told fans
Rapper niggas got weird fans that don’t know the difference between loyalty & dick riding. Don’t EVER hate on ANYBODY on my behalf. I’ll be OFFENDED. I don’t fear nobody I’ll fight my own battles my own way. I just want your love, THATS IT.— Nasty_C (@Nasty_CSA) January 21, 2019
I saw an opportunity to educate and I used it https://t.co/NMzhkW0M8c— Nasty_C (@Nasty_CSA) January 21, 2019