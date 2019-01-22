TshisaLIVE

Scream! Nasty C announces Australia tour & a verse from T.I

Talk about making big moves!

22 January 2019 - 10:16 By Chrizelda Kekana
Nasty C shared the news that US rapper T.I did a verse for one of his songs.
Nasty C shared the news that US rapper T.I did a verse for one of his songs.
Image: Instagram/Nasty C

It's only January and Nasty C is already winning. This after the rapper not only announced an international tour but also a collab with US rapper T.I.

Nasty took to social media on Monday to share his excitement with fans after he received an email from T.I for one of the songs he's been working on.

Just when you thought Nasty C's year couldn't get any better, well he announced his Australia tour. The boy is hard at work.

This tour will see Nasty perform in Brisbane, Perth, Melbourne and Sydney between the January 24 and 27 following after a video shoot in Portugal where he's currently living his best life!

Being in the spotlight makes Nasty C an easy target for trolls and bullies but the star told fans that he is man enough to handle his own battles on these brutal social media streets and they shouldn't fight on his behalf. 

"I don’t fear nobody I’ll fight my own battles my own way. I just want your love, that's it," he told fans

Nadia Nakai goes international with US gig: This is my chance to shine

Nadia is the first SA female rapper to perform at the prestigious SXSW music festival.
TshisaLIVE
3 hours ago

The Soil's Ntsika: I would've regretted not heeding my solo calling

Ntsika is ready to give Mzansi his second single, Ding Dong
TshisaLIVE
4 hours ago

7 snaps of Zoleka Mandela's growing baby belly

Zoleka doesn't sugarcoat any of the tough moments.
TshisaLIVE
5 hours ago

Sbahle Mpisane is on a mammoth recovery journey

She will get stronger. Fact.
TshisaLIVE
5 hours ago

Most read

  1. Shona Ferguson kills the game with one snap of their mansion & his car ... TshisaLIVE
  2. Zodwa Wabantu on performing in Namibia: It was the first time I was not judged ... TshisaLIVE
  3. Sizakele Manonga gushes over her bae George Lebese TshisaLIVE
  4. Sarah Langa on her hubby being 17 years older: Honestly I don't give AF TshisaLIVE
  5. Nomzamo Mbatha, Arthur Mafokate & the ANC on the pic that left Mzansi ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Primary School teacher goes the extra mile with a new “Good morning class” ...
High-speed crash caught on camera during 'street race'
X