WATCH | DJ Arch Jnr impresses on the America's Got Talent stage!
He got a standing ovation and stole Simon Cowell's heart...
SA's Got Talent's 2015 winner DJ Arch Jnr flew the flag incredibly high when he made his debut on the America's Got Talent (Champions) stage, and not only scored a standing ovation from all judges but stole Simon Cowell's heart!
Arch also left Howie Mandel, Mel B and Heidi Klum hellauva impressed.
The now six-year-old DJ, whose real name is Oratile Hlongwane got a loud cheer from the crowd after giving them an impressive DJ set. The judges were bowled over and had nothing but great feedback for the South African star.
"You and I need to be talking after this show because I got plans for you," Simon Cowell said after Arch Jnr's set.
AJ's father could be seen in the crowd beaming with pride and smiling from ear to ear during his son's set and as the judges gave their feedback.
Mzansi has also been expressing their pride in the boy on social media.
I am supper proud of you @djarchjnr, this is incredible 🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀 https://t.co/gaYBSeXTkL— ZAKES BANTWINI (@ZakesBantwiniSA) January 22, 2019
Goooooooo AJ!! Fly it high baby. 🚀🚀🇿🇦👌💃💃💃 https://t.co/hJfp4TgeUJ— Bonang B* Matheba (@bonang_m) January 22, 2019
THIS KID GOT MORE TALENT THAN MOST “DJ’s” IN VEGAS!!! @djarchjnr YOU DA (LIL) MAN! pic.twitter.com/wqRhfiZUMO— terry crews (@terrycrews) January 22, 2019
DJ Arch jnr Wooooooow ❤️❤️ Shine superstar! pic.twitter.com/A0VAFSFmjP— T. Mohasoa (@ThapeloMohasoa) January 22, 2019
Haaibo DJ Arch Jnr went all the way to the USA and didn't even put Omunye or Sista Bertina in his set 😑😮 mxm eish these youngsters of today😒 don't even know our nationally anthems 🤭#AGTChampions pic.twitter.com/taaLC6IQST— I'm not like R Kelly (@dee_ai89) January 22, 2019
Man is international Dj Arch jnr https://t.co/zveFfBYafZ— Skhosie-mbuso (@skhosie01) January 22, 2019
Whoop whoop go SA, whoop whoop go SA. I knew this kid was gonna make history. You are them MAN! DJ Arch Jnr. pic.twitter.com/Nj6J8eKXYt— Anthea Montrose 🏳🌈 (@titanium125f) January 22, 2019