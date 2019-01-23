Big names who have spoken out against R Kelly

Lady Gaga

Gaga, a sexual assault victim herself, said in a statement that she regretted ever working with Kelly.

"I stand behind these women 1,000%, believe them, know that they are suffering and in pain, feel strongly that their voices should be heard and taken seriously ... If I could go back and talk to my younger self I would tell her to go through the therapy I have since."

Keke Palmer

R Kelly mentored Palmer ever since she was a child. In a lengthy Instagram statement, Palmer said: "I have spent the last hour crying. As the student of R Kelly's for the time I was and having been around his light and understanding the obstacles he overcame as a child ... All to put others in the same darkness he was running from is the most disheartening thing to accept."

Nick Cannon

Cannon posted on Instagram a short video of the song Gigolo he did with R Kelly, saying he realised that he had overlooked a lot of things in the industry.

"This industry was established and built by evil spirits and male chauvinistic behaviour." "And since the recent media outrage pertaining to @RKelly I have realised that the REAL issue at hand is the ultimate lack of care and respect for our QUEENS."

Christina Aguilera

The star praised Lady Gaga for removing the song she did with R Kelly.