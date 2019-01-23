TshisaLIVE

Black Panther makes history with 7 Oscar nods, but not everyone's happy

23 January 2019 - 09:28 By Kyle Zeeman
Is Black Panther better left in 2018?
Black Panther broke local box office records across Africa and sparked #WakandaFever around the world but some still believe the film was "all hype and no substance".  And that it shouldn't be up for an Oscar.

The Marvel film earned seven Oscar nominations, including a Best Picture nomination. It is the first time that a superhero movie has been nominated for the prestigious award and the social media streets were in celebration mode on Tuesday over the announcement.

President of Marvel Studios Kevin Feige told Deadline that he was very proud of what Black Panther had achieved. 

"We’re very, very proud of what this film has done. The movie has made a cultural impact that is just humbling and gratifying to see. And we’re very grateful to the Academy for this recognition.”

But while the film dominated the start of 2018, other films made serious impact later in the year, shifting people's minds on whether Black Panther was still a shoe-in for the Best Picture Oscar.

Some Twitter critics also thought it was "overrated". 

